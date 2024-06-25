Akamai Doubles Down on API Security

On June 24, we closed our acquisition of Noname Security, and we are excited to share our plans for advancing the protection of APIs. Noname Security is one of the top API security vendors in the market, and this acquisition will accelerate our ability to meet growing customer demand and market requirements.

Specifically, Akamai will be able to extend intelligence across API traffic locations and accommodate whatever business, integration, or deployment requirements our customers may have.

We are integrating the best of the Noname API Security and of Akamai API Security to create a unified product: Akamai API Security.