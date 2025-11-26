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Public Relations Strategist
Michael Maney is a Cloud and Developer Strategist at Akamai.
Read how Akamai, a pioneer in CDNs, is undergoing a profound strategic transformation into a diversified cloud and cybersecurity provider in the AI era.
Two global research studies explored the perceptions of the ongoing shift to distributed cloud, especially the challenges and opportunities it presents.
In a Forrester study commissioned by Akamai, global IT leaders explain why they are adopting cloud-native architecture and distributing apps and workloads.