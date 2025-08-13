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Background

Mike Bishop

Principal Architect

Mike Bishop is a Principal Architect on Akamai's Architecture and Technology Strategy team. He has been working somewhere on the network stack for almost two decades. Before coming to Akamai, he was a Program Manager at Microsoft, working on everything from Wi-Fi and mobile broadband to the HTTP client and server implementations. Mike entered the world of web standards by working on the HTTP/2 RFC, was editor of the HTTP/3 RFC, and continues his standards work as an Area Director for Web and Internet Transport at the IETF.

Posts by Mike Bishop

A Coordinated Response to MadeYouReset HTTP/2 Protocol Attacks

August 13, 2025Mike Bishop

Learn about the MadeYouReset HTTP/2 protocol attack and get insights on the coordinated vulnerability disclosure to enhance online security.

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The Next Generation of HTTP

June 06, 2022Mike Bishop

The IETF just released HTTP/3, an update to HTTP that leverages new transport protocol QUIC. Learn about how the new RFCs can affect any references to HTTP.

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Akamai Blog | HTTP/3 and QUIC: Past, Present, and Future

June 21, 2021Mike Bishop

You may have seen the announcements over the past two weeks -- the IETF QUIC RFCs have been published! That leads to a lot of questions, depending on how closely you've followed this space.

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