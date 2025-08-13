Mike Bishop is a Principal Architect on Akamai's Architecture and Technology Strategy team. He has been working somewhere on the network stack for almost two decades. Before coming to Akamai, he was a Program Manager at Microsoft, working on everything from Wi-Fi and mobile broadband to the HTTP client and server implementations. Mike entered the world of web standards by working on the HTTP/2 RFC, was editor of the HTTP/3 RFC, and continues his standards work as an Area Director for Web and Internet Transport at the IETF.