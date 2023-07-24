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Background

Moshe Cohen

Senior Security Analyst

Moshe Cohen is a Senior Security Analyst at Akamai.

Posts by Moshe Cohen

Identifying a DNS Exfiltration Attack That Wasn’t Real — This Time

July 24, 2023Moshe Cohen

A recent red team DNS exfiltration alert confirms that Akamai Secure Internet Access is an effective security tool for this type of detection and analysis.

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