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Navya Lakkaraju

Posts by Navya Lakkaraju

Sustainability and ESG: Understanding the Difference and Why It Matters

July 03, 2024Navya Lakkaraju

Explore the differences between sustainability and ESG, and learn how Akamai has embraced both to help build a better future.

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