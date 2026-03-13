Nitin Singla is a Product Manager in the Akamai Cloud Security Business Unit. Nitin has 10+ years of experience working in the cybersecurity industry and specializes in attack detection, network monitoring, data visualization, etc. and has launched several successful security products during his tenure. Nitin also has several USPTO granted patents in the networking and security space. In his current role, Nitin works closely with customers to identify their security needs and create powerful and intuitive solutions that solve their real-world problems.