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Background

Nitin Singla

Product Manager

Nitin Singla is a Product Manager in the Akamai Cloud Security Business Unit. Nitin has 10+ years of experience working in the cybersecurity industry and specializes in attack detection, network monitoring, data visualization, etc. and has launched several successful security products during his tenure. Nitin also has several USPTO granted patents in the networking and security space. In his current role, Nitin works closely with customers to identify their security needs and create powerful and intuitive solutions that solve their real-world problems.

Posts by Nitin Singla

Fortify Your Network Security from Emerging Geopolitical Cyberthreats

March 13, 2026Ankita Kharya,  Sandeep Rath,  Nitin Singla,  and Ryan Gao

Geopolitically motivated hacktivists are using proxy services for billions of designed-for-abuse connection attempts. Get our seven security recommendations.

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Empower CISOs with Visibility, Agility, Compliance, and Strategic ROI

December 02, 2025Ankita Kharya,  Sandeep Rath,  and Nitin Singla

Learn how Akamai Prolexic Network Cloud Firewall allows CISOs to manage risk, resilience, and reputation by delivering visibility, agility, and proactive defense.

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Akamai IP Accelerator: A Holistic Approach to Security and Performance

December 06, 2024Nitin Singla and Sandra Murphy

Learn how you can deliver noncacheable applications with high performance, security, and availability with Akamai IP Accelerator.

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