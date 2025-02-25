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Ori David

Posts by Ori David

Abusing VBS Enclaves to Create Evasive Malware

February 25, 2025Ori David

Learn how attackers can abuse VBS enclaves, a Windows security feature, for malicious purposes.

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The Definitive Guide to Linux Process Injection

November 14, 2024Ori David

In this blog post, we document Linux process injection techniques, and explain how to detect and mitigate them.

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Living off the VPN — Exploring VPN Post-Exploitation Techniques

August 07, 2024Ori David

VPN exploitations traditionally has been primarily for initial access. Ori David shows just how much more can be done maliciously post-exploit.

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Abusing the DHCP Administrators Group to Escalate Privileges in Windows Domains

March 20, 2024Ori David

A new malicious privilege escalation technique can be disastrous. In this post, get context and defensive measures against this threat.

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Frog4Shell — FritzFrog Botnet Adds One-Days to Its Arsenal

February 01, 2024Ori David

FritzFrog, a botnet originally identified by Akamai in 2020 has added capabilities, including exploiting the illustrious Log4Shell vulnerability.

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Weaponizing DHCP DNS Spoofing — A Hands-On Guide

December 21, 2023Ori David

In part 2 of this two-part series, Akamai researchers detail methods and attack imitations within DHCP to spoof DNS — and introduce a new tool for your toolkit.

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Spoofing DNS Records by Abusing DHCP DNS Dynamic Updates

December 07, 2023Ori David

Akamai researchers discovered a new set of attacks against Active Directory (AD) using Microsoft DHCP servers that can lead to full AD takeover.

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