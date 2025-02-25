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Learn how attackers can abuse VBS enclaves, a Windows security feature, for malicious purposes.
In this blog post, we document Linux process injection techniques, and explain how to detect and mitigate them.
VPN exploitations traditionally has been primarily for initial access. Ori David shows just how much more can be done maliciously post-exploit.
A new malicious privilege escalation technique can be disastrous. In this post, get context and defensive measures against this threat.
FritzFrog, a botnet originally identified by Akamai in 2020 has added capabilities, including exploiting the illustrious Log4Shell vulnerability.
In part 2 of this two-part series, Akamai researchers detail methods and attack imitations within DHCP to spoof DNS — and introduce a new tool for your toolkit.
Akamai researchers discovered a new set of attacks against Active Directory (AD) using Microsoft DHCP servers that can lead to full AD takeover.