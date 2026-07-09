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Owen Mattison

Senior Corporate Sustainability Strategist

Owen Mattison is a Senior Corporate Sustainability Strategist focused on customer enablement.

Posts by Owen Mattison

Driving Real-World Impact: Inside Akamai’s 2025 Sustainability Report

July 09, 2026Owen Mattison

Explore Akamai’s 2025 Sustainability Report to read how we are decoupling growth from our footprint and transitioning to real-time, digital-first reporting.

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An Intentionally Engineered Platform for a More Responsible Internet

July 14, 2025Owen Mattison

Learn how Akamai delivers performance, security, and scale on a platform that's also built for sustainability.

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A Sustainability Program with Regional Nuance

April 22, 2025Owen Mattison

Akamai recently continued its listening tour with employees and customers to better understand the challenges they are facing with regard to sustainability.

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Helping Our Customers Develop a Sustainability Strategy

April 21, 2025Owen Mattison

Every company’s sustainability journey is different. By listening closely and collaborating thoughtfully, we aim to meet our customers where they are.

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Experiencing Verge for the First Time

November 25, 2024Owen Mattison

Read about a first-time attendee’s experience at Verge 24, and the key themes that emerged from the sustainability conference.

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The Sustainability Team Is Listening. Here’s What We Heard.

April 02, 2024Owen Mattison

Akamai recently conducted a listening tour with employees and customers to better understand the challenges they are facing with regard to sustainability.

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