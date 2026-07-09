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Senior Corporate Sustainability Strategist
Owen Mattison is a Senior Corporate Sustainability Strategist focused on customer enablement.
Explore Akamai’s 2025 Sustainability Report to read how we are decoupling growth from our footprint and transitioning to real-time, digital-first reporting.
Learn how Akamai delivers performance, security, and scale on a platform that's also built for sustainability.
Akamai recently continued its listening tour with employees and customers to better understand the challenges they are facing with regard to sustainability.
Every company’s sustainability journey is different. By listening closely and collaborating thoughtfully, we aim to meet our customers where they are.
Read about a first-time attendee’s experience at Verge 24, and the key themes that emerged from the sustainability conference.
Akamai recently conducted a listening tour with employees and customers to better understand the challenges they are facing with regard to sustainability.