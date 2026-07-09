Driving Real-World Impact: Inside Akamai’s 2025 Sustainability Report

Our company is actively decoupling growth from our carbon footprint by scaling global cloud and AI computing while using software optimizations to shrink its environmental footprint.

We rely on emissionality-first procurement to target renewable investments in high-carbon grids to maximize real-world emissions displacement.

To move beyond basic compliance accounting, we launched the publicly available CLIMATE-2026 framework to measure the actual consequences of business decisions.

We’re actively engaging with stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific region and helping to launch cross-industry initiatives like the Media Climate Accord.

The final standalone 2025 Sustainability Report marks our transition to digital-first reporting as we redirect administrative resources into active grid impact and real-time updates on our microsite.

The technology sector has long been defined by its extraordinary capacity for rapid growth and disruptive innovation. For decades, the industry's primary directive has been to scale quickly, connect the world, and push the boundaries of what is digitally possible.

However, as the digital ecosystem becomes the foundational infrastructure of global society, the definition of tech leadership must evolve. At Akamai, we believe that true leadership requires pairing that historic forward momentum with an equally fierce commitment to long-term resilience, security, and operational excellence.

It is with this vision of accountable progress that we are proud to announce the release of our 2025 Sustainability Report.

This report is far from a passive, box-checking compliance exercise designed to sit quietly on a corporate shelf. Instead, it serves as a transparent, data-driven blueprint of our ongoing journey to shape a more responsible internet. As the company that sits at the heart of next-generation AI-driven computing, we recognize that our operational footprint carries significant responsibility.

Over the past year, we have focused on turning ambitious climate goals into measurable actions — proving that a faster, more secure cloud can also be a more sustainable one.

Let’s look at a few of our biggest highlights from the year.