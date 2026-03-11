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Patrick Saweikis

Senior Enterprise Architect

Patrick Saweikis is a Senior Enterprise Architect at Akamai.

Posts by Patrick Saweikis

Inside Akamai: How Offload and Performance Drive Speed and Resiliency

March 11, 2026Patrick Saweikis

Discover how Akamai uses offload and performance to improve Core Web Vitals, speed, resiliency, and real business outcomes at scale.

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