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Sander Rodenhuis

Principal Architect

Sander Rodenhuis is a Principal Architect at Akamai Technologies and one of creators of Akamai App Platform.

Posts by Sander Rodenhuis

Skip the Complexity: Akamai App Platform Makes Kubernetes Production-Ready - Now in GA

July 01, 2025Sander Rodenhuis

Kubernetes platform engineering initiatives are not always a guarantee for success and can exceed initial budgets.

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App Platform Updates: Customizable Catalog, Git-Based Secrets Management, and Automated Management of K8s Projects

May 27, 2025Sander Rodenhuis

In this blog, we’ll shortly touch on App Platform’s new features and improvements, plus we’ll look ahead at some major changes that are in our pipeline.

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Getting Started with Akamai App Platform

November 13, 2024Sander Rodenhuis

Step-by-step instructions to provision a Kubernetes cluster with Akamai App Platform enabled and then build, deploy and publicly expose an application.

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