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Saskia Schwartz

Director of ESG Programs

Saskia Schwartz is the Director of ESG Programs at Akamai Technologies.

Posts by Saskia Schwartz

Moving Forward Responsibly: Our 2025 Impact Report

June 30, 2026Saskia Schwartz

Discover the Akamai 2025 Impact Report. See how we integrate accountability, community, and trust into our business practices.

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Recognizing Progress and Living Our Values: Akamai’s 2023 ESG Impact Report

March 18, 2024Saskia Schwartz

Akamai’s 2023 ESG Impact Report presents the progress we made last year in relation to conducting our business in a responsible and sustainable way.

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