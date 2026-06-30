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Director of ESG Programs
Saskia Schwartz is the Director of ESG Programs at Akamai Technologies.
Discover the Akamai 2025 Impact Report. See how we integrate accountability, community, and trust into our business practices.
Akamai’s 2023 ESG Impact Report presents the progress we made last year in relation to conducting our business in a responsible and sustainable way.