Moving Forward Responsibly: Our 2025 Impact Report

Our approach to sustainability focuses on operational excellence and proactive risk management across our distributed edge architecture. Our comprehensive strategy is built on five interconnected environmental goals:

Advancing toward net-zero emissions Securing 100% renewable energy Building hardware and software efficiency Engaging suppliers Supporting circularity

To reduce our environmental footprint while enhancing platform performance, our Build Efficiency program advances this vision through two complementary levers: software optimization and hardware modernization. On the software side, we optimize disk use, reduce CPU overhead, and enhance traffic management to expand capacity without physical expansion. On the hardware side, we are transitioning to more advanced servers that are engineered to deliver significantly higher compute power per watt.

On the procurement front, we pursue a data-driven “emissionality” model, strategically selecting renewable energy investments based on their capacity to displace carbon in regions where the power grid is highly carbon intensive. This past year, we executed our first two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Europe and expanded our renewable energy portfolio in the United States.

Furthermore, we manage our infrastructure's full lifecycle through strict electronic waste (e-waste) recycling practices. Our comprehensive approach encompasses lifecycle management and best-in-class e-waste practices rooted in e-Stewards certification standards. We continue to fulfill our commitment to recycle 100% of our e-waste and divert it entirely from landfills.