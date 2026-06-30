Moving Forward Responsibly: Our 2025 Impact Report

Key takeaways
Akamai's 2025 Impact Report is built on the Accountability, Community, and Trust (ACT) Framework, which integrates environmental, social, and governance priorities directly into our core business strategy.
Akamai grew its renewable energy share to 52% globally, executed its first two European virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), and maintained a 100% electronic waste recycling rate.
More than 80% of employees reported positive engagement and inclusion scores, supported by expanded technical upskilling platforms and flagship manager development programs like LEAD.
The Akamai Foundation awarded US$2.63 million in global giving — including US$2.14 million in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) grants — and employees contributed over 9,093 volunteer hours across 25 countries.
Akamai completed its first Double Materiality Assessment under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) framework, shifted to a risk-based supply chain due diligence model, and continued to adhere to numerous international information security and privacy programs and standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, and FedRAMP High.
How do you make life better for billions of people, trillions of times a day?
At Akamai, that question is not abstract. It shows up in the way that we engineer our platform, support our people, protect our customers, reduce our environmental footprint, and give back in the communities in which we live and work. In a year shaped by AI, rising cyberthreats, and growing demand for digital infrastructure, our responsibility is clear: to power and protect life online in a way that reflects our values.
A strategy rooted in responsibility
Instead of just tracking where we stand, we focus on where we can lead. I am proud to share Akamai’s 2025 Impact Report, which records our milestones and reflects our continuous journey toward a safer, greener, and more connected world (Figure 1).
Rather than approaching our corporate responsibility priorities as individual or isolated programs, we integrate them directly into our core business strategy.
Putting values into action
That is where our Accountability, Community, and Trust (ACT) Framework comes in (Figure 2). It helps translate our values into action and gives structure to the way we think about impact across our business.
Together, these principles shape how we approach impact at Akamai — from how we operate our platform to how we support our people, communities, customers, and the broader digital ecosystem.
The five pillars of impact
The 2025 Impact Report brings the ACT framework to life, capturing our milestones across five core areas:
Corporate Sustainability
Our People
Communities
Governance
Data Privacy and Security
Corporate Sustainability
Our approach to sustainability focuses on operational excellence and proactive risk management across our distributed edge architecture. Our comprehensive strategy is built on five interconnected environmental goals:
Advancing toward net-zero emissions
Securing 100% renewable energy
Building hardware and software efficiency
Engaging suppliers
Supporting circularity
To reduce our environmental footprint while enhancing platform performance, our Build Efficiency program advances this vision through two complementary levers: software optimization and hardware modernization. On the software side, we optimize disk use, reduce CPU overhead, and enhance traffic management to expand capacity without physical expansion. On the hardware side, we are transitioning to more advanced servers that are engineered to deliver significantly higher compute power per watt.
On the procurement front, we pursue a data-driven “emissionality” model, strategically selecting renewable energy investments based on their capacity to displace carbon in regions where the power grid is highly carbon intensive. This past year, we executed our first two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Europe and expanded our renewable energy portfolio in the United States.
Furthermore, we manage our infrastructure's full lifecycle through strict electronic waste (e-waste) recycling practices. Our comprehensive approach encompasses lifecycle management and best-in-class e-waste practices rooted in e-Stewards certification standards. We continue to fulfill our commitment to recycle 100% of our e-waste and divert it entirely from landfills.
Our People
Our global workforce remains the vital foundation of everything we do, and we are committed to providing robust learning and career development pathways. Through flagship manager development initiatives like Akamai’s LEAD program and other training programs, we continue to enable our people leaders to build resilient, high-performing teams. We also scaled our technical upskilling opportunities, launching a new platform to help our teams broaden their capabilities in cloud compute, security, and AI.
Empowering a global, flexible workforce
To cultivate a highly engaged workforce, we anchor our workplace strategy in trust and employee choice through FlexBase, our global workplace flexibility program.Our teams focus on maximizing the benefits of a global, hybrid work environment while prioritizing authentic collaboration and supervisor feedback.
This emphasis on workplace connection is reflected in our regular employee engagement surveys, which show that more than 80% of our global team members consistently report positive scores across key inclusion and connection dimensions.
Communities
We focus on channeling resources, funding, and employee passion directly into the global communities in which our teams live and work. Through the Akamai Foundation, we awarded US$2.63 million in total global giving in 2025, prioritizing STEM learning opportunities. This funding includes our STEM Early Learner Grants for primary and secondary school students, alongside our invitation-only STEM Empower Grants, which assist professionals, university students, and adult learners of all ages as they build critical technical skills and transition into technology careers.
Beyond financial contributions, our impact is brought to life through widespread employee volunteerism, including our annual Danny Lewin Community Care Days (DLCCDs). Through the 2025 DLCCDs, our global team dedicated more than 9,093 hours across 25 countries and 65 cities to support vital community projects.
Governance
Strong corporate governance, proactive risk oversight, and dedicated ESG management form the foundation of our operational integrity. In 2025, we advanced our transparency efforts by conducting our first comprehensive Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) framework as applicable at the time, ensuring that we clearly identify and manage our material impacts.
We maintain these high ethical standards through robust compliance protocols, an updated Code of Conduct for Suppliers and a Partner Code of Conduct, and a Responsible Supply Chain Program that recently transitioned to a risk-based due diligence approach to better monitor supplier alignment.
Business resilience and platform reliability
Our focus on business resilience and platform reliability is equally critical to our governance strategy. By continuously evaluating operational risks, investing in infrastructure redundancy, and executing rigorous continuity plans, we strive to ensure that our global network remains resilient in the face of disruptions and consistently dependable for those who rely on us.
Data Privacy and Security
In an increasingly complex cyberthreat landscape, maintaining digital trust requires constant innovation, rigorous oversight, and resilient platform design. Akamai’s global visibility into internet traffic continues to provide early insight into evolving threat trends, including the growing scale of multiterabit distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and the rise of sophisticated AI-enabled bot activity targeting enterprise environments.
Drawing on this intelligence, we use continuous monitoring, advanced automation, and edge-based mitigation capabilities to help protect our customers, their infrastructure, and internet users worldwide.
Data protection remains embedded across our operations through our Privacy by Design approach and mandatory data protection training. To help validate our security and privacy programs against recognized global standards, we successfully maintained leading certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, SOC 2, and FedRAMP High.
How and what we build matters
None of this progress happens in a vacuum. It reflects the dedication of our global teams, the trust of our customers and partners, and the shared belief that how we build matters just as much as what we build.
Navigating the future of AI and infrastructure
As we look ahead, the digital landscape will continue to evolve, shaped by AI, rising demand for resilient infrastructure, and the urgent need for more sustainable growth. We are proud of the progress captured in this year’s report, but we are not standing still. We will continue to challenge ourselves to help build a safer, greener, and more connected world.
Find out more
Explore the full Akamai 2025 Impact Report to learn more about how far we have come and where we plan to go together.
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