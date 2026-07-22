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Shady Kayof

Senior Product Manager

Shady is a Senior Product Manager for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Posts by Shady Kayof

Secure Healthcare Networks with Zero Trust Device Segmentation

July 22, 2026Shady Kayof

Learn how Akamai Guardicore Segmentation extends Zero Trust to unpatchable medical devices to stop lateral threats and protect patient care.

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