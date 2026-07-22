Secure Healthcare Networks with Zero Trust Device Segmentation

Although connected medical devices improve clinical operations, they can introduce unique security vulnerabilities because they cannot run host-based security software or undergo routine patching.

Traditional perimeter defenses fail against lateral movement, requiring healthcare networks to shift security enforcement to the network level to protect unmanaged devices.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation delivers automated device fingerprinting and continuous device discovery across wired and wireless networks.

Hospitals can systematically reduce operational risk by ringfencing high-value assets like ICU systems and imaging environments without introducing operational friction or downtime.

Healthcare organizations are experiencing a growing number of cyberthreats, driven by the rapid expansion of connected medical devices and the operational constraints on securing them.

Modern hospitals rely on thousands of connected systems, including infusion pumps, imaging devices, patient monitors, lab equipment, and more. While these technologies improve clinical operations and patient outcomes, they also introduce security gaps that traditional tools were not designed to address.

Because most medical devices cannot run host-based security software, cannot be easily patched, and frequently operate on legacy or proprietary platforms, traditional perimeter-based security models are proving insufficient. When a single compromised device can impact patient safety, disrupt clinical workflows, or expose sensitive data, healthcare organizations require a security approach designed specifically for environments that contain high-risk connected systems.