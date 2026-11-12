With a career spanning more than two decades, Shiran Guez has built a strong foundation in networking and the telecom industry. A passion for technology and his entrepreneurial mindset have driven his success across various domains. In 2014, Shiran joined Akamai and is today Director of Engineering in Akamai Guardicore Segmentation ExAR. A firm believer in continuous learning, Shiran relishes new challenges that enable him to expand his expertise. Outside of work, Shiran is a devoted husband and father of three. He recognizes the importance of balancing work and personal life, and his commitment to both demonstrates his determination and adaptability in an ever-evolving industry.