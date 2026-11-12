When AI Finds the Bugs: Rethinking Exposure in a Flood of Vulnerabilities

On October 5, 2026, a fix for a critical flaw (CVSS v3.1 score of 9.8) in the Linux kernel’s TCP stack was committed upstream. The bug had been hiding in plain sight since Linux 4.4; that is, for nearly 10 years.

On October 15, 2026, the CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) published it as CVE-2026-98432. Anthropic reported the flaw, and its researchers described using Claude to discover vulnerabilities.

Twelve days later, Anthropic disclosed that its AI model had built a working exploit: An unauthenticated attacker could run commands as root on any Linux server with a multipath TCP listener. Major distributions had not yet shipped fixed kernels.

This story is no longer unusual; it is the new normal. Vulnerabilities that survived years of human review are now being found by AI at industrial scale, and the time between “a fix exists” and “an exploit exists” keeps collapsing.