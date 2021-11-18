Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Steven Gamatan

Akamai Contributor

Platform Operations Engineer Associate at Akamai

Posts by Steven Gamatan

Akamai Blog | Finding My Way as an Akamai Intern

November 18, 2021Steven Gamatan

It’s an exciting time to be starting a career in digital – but even more so when it’s at a company like Akamai. An organization driven by a commitment to developing talent within the industry, Akamai is an intellectually rigorous, demanding, and rewarding environment to be in at any level. But for new starters, programs like the summer internship can provide a 10- to 12-week opportunity to meet people and learn new skills – with real-world experiences, close working relationships, and access to subject matter experts.

Read blog