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Sven Dummer

Posts by Sven Dummer

When the Internet Fails Again, Will You Survive a DDoS Attack?

November 19, 2025Ankita Kharya,  Sven Dummer,  and Sandeep Rath

Stay ahead with expert insights and DDoS protection strategies that enable your business to remain secure and available during internet outages.

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Move Over, DDoS: It’s the Era of Distributed Denial of Defense (DDoD)

September 16, 2025Dennis Birchard,  Sven Dummer,  and Sandeep Rath

AI-enabled, sophisticated DDoS attacks can take your defenses down even with moderate volume. This is now an era of denial of defense.

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Certificate Chaos and the Case for Automated Posture Management

September 05, 2025Sven Dummer and Sandra Murphy

Learn why certificate posture management is no longer optional for organizations that depend on TLS to secure digital trust.

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DDoS Attack Trends in 2024 Signify That Sophistication Overshadows Size

April 07, 2025Dennis Birchard,  Sven Dummer,  Sandeep Rath,  and Bruce Van Nice

The most significant change in how threat actors use DDoS attacks since the Mirai botnet happened in 2024. Get all the details.

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What To Do When You’re Under a DDoS Attack: A Guide to Action

December 12, 2024Sven Dummer and Sandeep Rath

Read about the seven key steps to take during a DDoS attack and how Akamai Prolexic can help protect you from these increasingly sophisticated attacks.

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Akamai Blocked 419 TB of Malicious Traffic in a 24-Hour DDoS Attack

August 07, 2024Sven Dummer

Read how Akamai mitigated a 24-hour DDoS attack on a financial services company by blocking 419 TB of malicious traffic — and learn how to protect yourself.

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A Retrospective on DDoS Trends in 2023 and Actionable Strategies for 2024

January 09, 2024Sven Dummer and Sandeep Rath

This year-end retrospective on 2023’s DDoS trends and threats includes Akamai's significant investment in this space — and strategy recommendations for 2024.

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Multiple Extortion: An Existential Threat

July 20, 2023Sven Dummer

Explore effective strategies and comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect your organization’s data from increasingly sophisticated cybercrimes.

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Akamai Prolexic Now Comes With a Network Cloud Firewall

April 25, 2023Sven Dummer

The industry-leading DDoS protection technology now includes a fully user-configurable cloud-based firewall: Akamai Prolexic Network Cloud Firewall.

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