Explore plans and pricing that fit your needs — from small projects to global-scale deployments.
Sign up today and unlock cloud computing, edge, and AI tools built for your business.
Protect the applications that drive your business — every day, every time.
Trust the agility and scale of Akamai to help you flawlessly deliver extraordinary digital experiences.
Deploy faster with global cloud infrastructure — no surprise bills, no lock-in, and transparent pricing across every data center.
*See Promotion Redemption Rules & Conditions
Sign up today and unlock cloud computing, edge and AI tools built for your business.
Partner with Akamai to innovate, scale, and grow your advantage
Sign up today and unlock AI compute, storage, and managed K8s, built for your business.
Connect with our Sales team to discuss your business needs and find the right solutions.
Stay ahead with expert insights and DDoS protection strategies that enable your business to remain secure and available during internet outages.
AI-enabled, sophisticated DDoS attacks can take your defenses down even with moderate volume. This is now an era of denial of defense.
Learn why certificate posture management is no longer optional for organizations that depend on TLS to secure digital trust.
The most significant change in how threat actors use DDoS attacks since the Mirai botnet happened in 2024. Get all the details.
Read about the seven key steps to take during a DDoS attack and how Akamai Prolexic can help protect you from these increasingly sophisticated attacks.
Read how Akamai mitigated a 24-hour DDoS attack on a financial services company by blocking 419 TB of malicious traffic — and learn how to protect yourself.
This year-end retrospective on 2023’s DDoS trends and threats includes Akamai's significant investment in this space — and strategy recommendations for 2024.
Explore effective strategies and comprehensive cybersecurity measures to protect your organization’s data from increasingly sophisticated cybercrimes.
The industry-leading DDoS protection technology now includes a fully user-configurable cloud-based firewall: Akamai Prolexic Network Cloud Firewall.