Dennis Birchard is a cybersecurity and business development leader with more than 20 years of experience helping large enterprises manage cyber risk. His work focuses on security architecture (cloud and on-prem), Zero Trust enforcement, pre- and post-merger integration where operational complexity, regulatory pressure, and real-world threats collide. Dennis brings a practitioner’s perspective to strategy, translating architectural rigor into controls that hold up during M&A, regulatory scrutiny, and active threat scenarios.