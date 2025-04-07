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Bruce Van Nice

Posts by Bruce Van Nice

DDoS Attack Trends in 2024 Signify That Sophistication Overshadows Size

April 07, 2025Dennis Birchard,  Sven Dummer,  Sandeep Rath,  and Bruce Van Nice

The most significant change in how threat actors use DDoS attacks since the Mirai botnet happened in 2024. Get all the details.

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DNS Silently Powers the Internet

January 17, 2025Bruce Van Nice

As a part of almost every internet transaction, the Domain Name System is powerful, lightweight, and ubiquitous — and delivers value for a modest investment.

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KeyTrap Highlights Need for Enduring DNS Defenses for Service Providers

April 03, 2024Mark Dokter,  Bruce Van Nice,  and Jan Schaumann

DNS resolvers must be highly resilient to malicious activity like DoS attacks and cache poisoning. Akamai CacheServe delivers enduring defenses.

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CVE-2023-50387 and CVE-2023-50868 — DNS Exploit KeyTrap Posed Major Internet Threat

February 15, 2024Ralf Weber,  Bruce Van Nice,  and Jan Schaumann

Security researchers discovered and contained a major vulnerability in the Domain Name Service that posed a significant internet threat.

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Protecting Small and Medium-Sized Businesses from Cyberthreats

October 27, 2023Bruce Van Nice

The cyber exposure of small and medium-sized businesses transcends their size. So, Akamai is partnering with Comcast Business to help protect SMBs from threats.

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Smart DNS for the New Network: Optimizing Content Delivery

December 17, 2020Bruce Van Nice

The presence of public "over the top" DNS resolution alternatives is a strong motivator for ISPs to invest in making their DNS resolution infrastructure the best that it can be. Resolvers are the glue that binds subscribers to their fixed and mobile broadband services. Operators of public DNS services will play a significant role in controlling the user experience and gain goodwill if they succeed in persuading subscribers to use their resolvers. Worse, when public DNS services fail, it's probable that subscribers will blame their service provider because they may not understand the critical role DNS plays, or may not even remember they switched their DNS settings!

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