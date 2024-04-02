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Yuri Goldfeld

Senior Principal Software Engineer

Yuri Goldfeld is a Senior Principal Software Engineer at Akamai.

Posts by Yuri Goldfeld

Introduction to Flow-IPC: Open Source Toolkit for Low-Latency Inter-Process Communication in C++

April 02, 2024Yuri Goldfeld

Flow-IPC is an interprocess communication toolkit in C++ to drastically reduce latency. Learn how it works, view the code, and try it out.

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