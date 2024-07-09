Lower Video Transcoding Costs with Dedicated Linode Instances

There are many costs associated with building in the cloud. For video transcoding, we have storage costs, compute instance costs, and most importantly, egress costs. Egress costs are oftentimes overlooked and can make a significant impact on your bottom line. The challenge comes when you want to distribute content globally in all the right formats while keeping costs low. Every time data is accessed or transferred out of the cloud, whether it’s streaming video content, downloading files, or serving web pages, egress fees come into play. On a global scale, these costs become a significant line item.

So how do we deliver assets to audiences worldwide without breaking the bank? This is a challenge many companies face, most recently by one of our customers who is an internet-based TV and on-demand content provider. This customer is a prominent over-the-top (OTT) platform that specializes in providing live TV channels, on-demand content, and catch-up TV services to viewers across the globe. They invest heavily in scalable cloud-based solutions to ensure minimal buffering and latency streaming experiences, especially during peak traffic periods. This customer initially turned to Oracle Cloud GPUs and AWS VT1 instances to handle their video transcoding. However, those cloud providers came with a heavy price tag, so much so that it became financially non-viable for the customer. Each time their video content was streamed, downloaded, or served to end-users, they incurred substantial egress fees. These costs quickly added up, especially given their global audience and the need for high-quality, low-latency streaming. They wanted to maximize their transcoding stream per VM to have a better cost-to-performance ratio, while also deploying their transcoded videos to users to provide low-latency content. However, as their user base grew and their content distribution scaled globally, the financial burden became untenable.

Faced with these escalating costs, the customer needed to find a more cost-effective solution without sacrificing performance or user experience. This led to a thorough reevaluation of their video transcoding and content distribution strategy, which I’ve talked about before in this blog post. They sought alternatives that would allow them to optimize the number of transcoding streams per virtual machine (VM), thereby improving their cost-to-performance ratio. Additionally, they aimed to deploy transcoded videos closer to their users to reduce latency and further enhance the viewing experience.

The rising costs associated with AWS VT1 – particularly in egress fees for transfer out of AWS – prompted a reevaluation of the video transcoding content distribution platform.