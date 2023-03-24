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What’s New for Developers: March 2023

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

March 24, 2023

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

It’s hard to believe that we’re already nearing the end of the first quarter of 2023.The past 30 days brought more great releases for developers.

It’s hard to believe that we’re already nearing the end of the first quarter of 2023. The past 30 days brought more great releases for developers, including EdgeWorkers Basic Compute support for EdgeKV, a new Terraform Provider release, an update to the Akamai PowerShell module, an article on Akamai Connected Cloud in action, and resources to get you started with Knative.

What we’re highlighting in this issue

Developer releases: tools and resources

Terraform Provider v3.4.0

We've released Terraform Provider v3.4.0. We updated various dependencies, changed Akamai Terraform Provider examples to be compliant with the current Akamai Terraform Provider version and TFLint, and released several APPSEC and PAPI updates.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://github.com/akamai/terraform-provider-akamai/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

EdgeKV support on Basic Compute

We're pleased to announce that EdgeKV is now supported on the EdgeWorkers Basic Compute resource tier.

➡️ Read more: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edgeworkers/docs/resource-tier-limitations

AkamaiPowershell PowerShell Module 1.10.0

We’re excited to announce that, thanks to Stuart Macleod, one of our Developer Champions, a new version of the AkamaiPowershell PowerShell module is available. With the release of version 1.10.0, he has added support for alternate authentication options and made structural improvements. We’ve also created a new docs page to help you get started.

➡️ Read the Techdocs page: 

https://techdocs.akamai.com/powershell/docs

Latest articles and videos

Akamai Connected Cloud in action: The continuum of compute and delivery for a VOD streaming use case — from core to edge

Developer Champion Luca Moglia published a blog post to provide information on how to make use of Akamai Connected Cloud to streamline and improve the quality of video streaming experiences by moving the content closer to the end users.

➡️ Read the post: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/akamai-connected-cloud-action-continuum-compute-delivery-luca-moglia

A video series all about file uploads

File uploads come in many forms and can go from basic to complex quickly. In his new video series, Senior Developer Advocate Austin Gil provides step-by-step instructions for uploading files to the web, starting with file uploads using HTML.

Uploading Files to the Web with HTML

➡️ Watch the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5dmPZaogLtP5WHwb7K6nAa

Build a fully featured news app using NewsAPI and Bootstrap

In this video, @CodeWithHarry demonstrates how you can build a business news website with NewsAPI and Bootstrap. By the end of the video, you’ll have all the information you need to build a fully functional news website hosted on a Linux server.

Build a Fully Featured News App Using NewsAPI and Bootstrap

Hostnames and domains on Linux servers | Top Docs with Jay LaCroix

In this video, @LearnLinuxTV explains how hostnames can give servers their own identity. Jay shows how to make it easier to tell servers apart with hostnames, while also providing useful information on domain names and how the two concepts overlap.

Hostnames and Domains on Linux Servers

Craft of Code: Secure, accessible GPU instances unleash millions of adventurers

Hero Forge is a platform that lets you design and order custom tabletop miniatures and statuettes. Read how Akamai's data centers help make Hero Forge's user creations possible.

➡️ Learn more: https://www.linode.com/content/hero-forge/

Community highlights

Pre-beta survey for function as a service

We’re developing a function-as-a-service (FaaS) product and would like your feedback. Although our EdgeWorkers service allows for local JavaScript execution, our cloud functions product provides a managed serverless platform with support for more language runtimes. If you’re running workloads in a serverless environment or considering a FaaS product, please take our short survey so we can continue to develop our services to fit your needs.

➡️ Take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WW2SWKB

Private cloud and fast purge for cache tags

Read how Zesty.io addresses some of the data management challenges that businesses face when it comes to cloud solutions.

➡️ Read the post: https://www.zesty.io/mindshare/zesty-io-private-cloud-with-akamai/

And that’s a wrap!

Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can present it to our developer community!

Contact us
Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

March 24, 2023

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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