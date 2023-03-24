What’s New for Developers: March 2023

Pre-beta survey for function as a service

We’re developing a function-as-a-service (FaaS) product and would like your feedback. Although our EdgeWorkers service allows for local JavaScript execution, our cloud functions product provides a managed serverless platform with support for more language runtimes. If you’re running workloads in a serverless environment or considering a FaaS product, please take our short survey so we can continue to develop our services to fit your needs.

➡️ Take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WW2SWKB