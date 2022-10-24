What’s New for Developers: October 2022

Release notes RSS feed

If you’re looking out for a specific fix or just want to stay updated on Akamai improvements, you can now subscribe to our release notes. To add a feed for each doc’s changelog, add .rss at the end of the changelog URL. For example: https://techdocs.akamai.com/bot-manager/changelog.rss. You can then use an RSS reader of your choice to keep up with the latest release notes.