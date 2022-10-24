What’s New for Developers: October 2022
Our October news edition is full of new releases and helpful articles. Read on to learn more about the new Postman collections, the latest Akamai PowerShell release, our improvements to Edge Diagnostics, and how to quickly integrate Linode with Akamai.
What we’re highlighting in this issue:
Developer releases: tools and resources
Learn about the new Postman collections
Read about the new release: Akamai PowerShell 1.8.0
Find out what updates were made to the v1.6.0 of the unified log streamer tool
Read about Edge Diagnostics improvements
Stay up-to-date on the latest releases with RSS
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Latest articles and videos
Community highlights
Find out how Akamai powered the Ludum Dare 51 game jam
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Developer releases: tools and resources
Akamai Postman collections simplify API management
Akamai Postman Collections, hosted on Techdocs, help simplify your experience. Recently, we released a Reporting API Collection that provides a wide range of reports that can be retrieved at intervals of your choosing.
Akamai PowerShell module 1.8.0
We’re excited to announce that, thanks to Developer Champion Stuart Macleod, a new update of PowerShell (v1.8.0) is now available. The release includes updated support for AppSec, Cloudlets v2, DS2, and PM Includes.
➡️ Learn more: https://github.com/akamai/akamaipowershell/releases
Unified log streamer tool v1.6.0 released
Developer Champion Mike Schiessl just released version 1.6.0 of his unified log streamer (ULS) tool, designed to simplify SIEM integrations for remote work security solutions. The latest release includes support for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Akamai cloud computing based on Linode, in addition to other improvements.
➡️ Read the changelog: https://github.com/akamai/uls/blob/main/docs/CHANGELOG.md#v160
Edge Diagnostics improvements
The Edge Diagnostics API now offers a Metadata Tracer tool and an option to switch between verbose and non-verbose logs in both the UI and API.
➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edge-diagnostics/changelog/oct-032022-edge-diagnostics-improvements
Release notes RSS feed
If you’re looking out for a specific fix or just want to stay updated on Akamai improvements, you can now subscribe to our release notes. To add a feed for each doc’s changelog, add .rss at the end of the changelog URL. For example: https://techdocs.akamai.com/bot-manager/changelog.rss. You can then use an RSS reader of your choice to keep up with the latest release notes.
Latest articles and videos
Deploy a Zero Trust architecture on Akamai cloud computing based on Linode in minutes
Senior Solutions Engineer Luca Moglia walks you through how to integrate Linode with Akamai in minutes.
Visualize Akamai DataStream 2 logs with Elasticsearch and Kibana on Linode
Developer Champion Hideki Okamoto shows you how to set up ElasticSearch and Kibana on Linode so you can visualize Akamai DataStream 2 logs.
Developer’s Edge season finale
All good things must come to an end, and we have reached the final season 3 episode of Developer’s Edge. In the season finale, Chuck meets Anthony Fu, who leads and contributes to open source projects that Akamai uses every day.
➡️ Watch more of season 3: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5zj0NLrd8-dDO1pHqoDPFB
New Web Dev Office Hours
In a recent episode of Web Dev Office Hours, Austin Gil demonstrates how using WordPress on Linode with the 1-click install is a more efficient use of time than building a blog from scratch.
➡️ Watch the rest of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk6aYAy9mIaNwCo6Rgahxb8B
New Neighborhood Pet Manager videos
In the most recent video in the Neighborhood Pet Manager series, Austin Gil takes a look at Remix's routing system, demonstrates how data loading works on both the server side and the client side, explains how to write some SQL using Prisma, and ties it all together.
➡️ Watch more of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTnRtjQN5ieYu9SdwLvzKYFVtfqySY7FT
Community highlights
Akamai powered Ludum Dare 51
Ludum Dare 51, one of the largest online game jams, just wrapped up. We’re excited to share the improvements we’ve made to the Ludum Dare site with Mike Kasprzak, creator of the Ludum Dare events. Akamai powered the event, which now allows users to upload games and play them in-browser, and has improved performance and user security.
And that’s a wrap!
Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can present it to our developer community!