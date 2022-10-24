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What’s New for Developers: October 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

October 24, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

Our October news edition is full of new releases and helpful articles.

Our October news edition is full of new releases and helpful articles. Read on to learn more about the new Postman collections, the latest Akamai PowerShell release, our improvements to Edge Diagnostics, and how to quickly integrate Linode with Akamai.

What we’re highlighting in this issue:

Developer releases: tools and resources

Akamai Postman collections simplify API management

Akamai Postman Collections, hosted on Techdocs, help simplify your experience. Recently, we released a Reporting API Collection that provides a wide range of reports that can be retrieved at intervals of your choosing.

➡️ Read more: https://techdocs.akamai.com/reporting/reference/api

➡️ Find it here: https://www.postman.com/akamai/workspace/akamai-s-public-workspace/documentation/20432505-bcaf8614-8d1d-428e-8222-5478849f739d

Akamai PowerShell module 1.8.0

We’re excited to announce that, thanks to Developer Champion Stuart Macleod, a new update of PowerShell (v1.8.0) is now available. The release includes updated support for AppSec, Cloudlets v2, DS2, and PM Includes.

➡️ Learn more: https://github.com/akamai/akamaipowershell/releases

Unified log streamer tool v1.6.0 released

Developer Champion Mike Schiessl just released version 1.6.0 of his unified log streamer (ULS) tool, designed to simplify SIEM integrations for remote work security solutions. The latest release includes support for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Akamai cloud computing based on Linode, in addition to other improvements.

➡️ Read the changelog: https://github.com/akamai/uls/blob/main/docs/CHANGELOG.md#v160

Edge Diagnostics improvements

The Edge Diagnostics API now offers a Metadata Tracer tool and an option to switch between verbose and non-verbose logs in both the UI and API.

➡️ Read the release notes: https://techdocs.akamai.com/edge-diagnostics/changelog/oct-032022-edge-diagnostics-improvements

Release notes RSS feed

If you’re looking out for a specific fix or just want to stay updated on Akamai improvements, you can now subscribe to our release notes. To add a feed for each doc’s changelog, add .rss at the end of the changelog URL. For example:  https://techdocs.akamai.com/bot-manager/changelog.rss. You can then use an RSS reader of your choice to keep up with the latest release notes.

Latest articles and videos

Deploy a Zero Trust architecture on Akamai cloud computing based on Linode in minutes

Senior Solutions Engineer Luca Moglia walks you through how to integrate Linode with Akamai in minutes.

➡️ Read the post: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/deploying-zero-trust-architecture-linode-cloud-minutes-luca-moglia/

Visualize Akamai DataStream 2 logs with Elasticsearch and Kibana on Linode

Developer Champion Hideki Okamoto shows you how to set up ElasticSearch and Kibana on Linode so you can visualize Akamai DataStream 2 logs.

➡️ Learn more: https://dev.to/hokamoto/visualizing-akamai-datastream-2-logs-with-elasticsearch-and-kibana-2c94

Developer’s Edge season finale

All good things must come to an end, and we have reached the final season 3 episode of Developer’s Edge. In the season finale, Chuck meets Anthony Fu, who leads and contributes to open source projects that Akamai uses every day.

Sharing Code with Open Source

➡️ Watch more of season 3: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk5zj0NLrd8-dDO1pHqoDPFB

New Web Dev Office Hours

In a recent episode of Web Dev Office Hours, Austin Gil demonstrates how using WordPress on Linode with the 1-click install is a more efficient use of time than building a blog from scratch. 

Optimizing for Productivity with WordPress and Linode

➡️ Watch the rest of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDlttLRccCk6aYAy9mIaNwCo6Rgahxb8B

New Neighborhood Pet Manager videos

In the most recent video in the Neighborhood Pet Manager series, Austin Gil takes a look at Remix's routing system, demonstrates how data loading works on both the server side and the client side, explains how to write some SQL using Prisma, and ties it all together.

Connecting Remix to the Database with Prisma

➡️ Watch more of the series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTnRtjQN5ieYu9SdwLvzKYFVtfqySY7FT

Community highlights

Akamai powered Ludum Dare 51

Ludum Dare 51, one of the largest online game jams, just wrapped up. We’re excited to share the improvements we’ve made to the Ludum Dare site with Mike Kasprzak, creator of the Ludum Dare events. Akamai powered the event, which now allows users to upload games and play them in-browser, and has improved performance and user security.

And that’s a wrap!

Do you have an article, a tool, code, or something else that you’ve created that you would like to share? Contact us at devrel@akamai.com, so we can present it to our developer community!

Contact us
Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

October 24, 2022

Jessica Capuano Mora

Written by

Jessica Capuano Mora

Jessica Capuano Mora is a Developer Community Manager at Akamai.

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