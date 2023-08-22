Akamai World Tour 2023: Let’s Connect on Security and Cloud Innovation
Our world runs on technology, with applications playing an increasingly important role in everything we do. To give users the best experiences, the functionalities and integrations of these applications keep changing, becoming increasingly complex.
To keep up, companies of all sizes, across every industry, must build, secure, deploy, and scale their applications quickly to deliver innovative solutions to their customers.
Akamai offers a unique take on security and cloud computing to meet these needs now and into the future.
You're invited!
We will be sharing details of our new approaches to security and cloud computing at Akamai World Tour 2023, a series of free events around the globe. Our goal is to discuss and present the technologies that we believe will be crucial to business success as applications continue to evolve.
We invite you to attend one of these gatherings, at which you will have the opportunity to engage with your peers, security and cloud innovators, and thought leaders.
What to expect at Akamai World Tour
At each Akamai World Tour stop, you can expect to:
Hear from local customers and partners as they share their security and cloud journeys
Learn more about our vision for building a massively distributed cloud platform in keynote sessions led by Akamai senior leaders, including:
Dr. Tom Leighton, Akamai Co-Founder and CEO
Mani Sundaram, Akamai EVP and GM, Security Technology Group
Adam Karon, COO and GM, Cloud Technology Group
Lelah Manz, Akamai SVP and GM, Data and Experience
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Connect with your peers and industry experts during dedicated networking sessions at Akamai World Tour
Rethinking application security and cloud computing
As Akamai celebrates our 25th anniversary of innovating at scale, we’re excited to walk you through the latest milestones on our product roadmaps at Akamai World Tour.
Keep applications secure
We’ll talk about how we keep your applications secure — everywhere, every time — by:
Using Zero Trust principles to protect application workloads against the spread of malware
Stopping abuse and the exploitation of application vulnerabilities that may harm your brand
Defending your application infrastructures against threats such as DDoS and DNS attacks to ensure that your businesses are not disrupted
Get cloud performance at scale
We’ll discuss how we provide you with cost-effective enterprise cloud performance at global scale by:
Bringing your applications closer to your end users, regardless of their location, to deliver exceptional real-time customer experiences
Reducing latency, increasing reliability, and lowering egress costs to maximize resource utilization and improve throughput
Empowering your developers to build open, standards-based portable applications using the tools and technologies that they choose
We will also provide updates on Akamai Connected Cloud, which aims to combine cloud computing, security, and content delivery into a single easy-to-use, high-performance, affordable platform.
See you at Akamai World Tour 2023
Be sure to register for one of the first five stops on Akamai World Tour 2023.
Join us in person in Shanghai – September 21
Join us in person in Delhi – September 22
Join us in person in Tokyo – September 27
Join us in person or virtually in London – October 3
Join us in person or virtually in New York City – October 11
We also plan to hold more than 25 smaller regional Akamai World Tour events over the coming months. We’ll keep you posted on the details for these gatherings, which are set to take place in cities worldwide, including Auckland, Hanoi, Jakarta, Melbourne, Paris, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, and Sydney.
Stay tuned
Stay tuned for information on the next stops on our ongoing Akamai World Tour! We look forward to seeing you soon.