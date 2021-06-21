Streamlined navigation

The new vertical navigation menu, breadcrumbs, object deep links, and re-designed table layout enable administrators to seamlessly navigate back and forth between application, connectors, and directories with minimal clicks. Inline editing on the connector list page allows you to directly edit connectors from the list page without opening a new page to apply basic connector edits. Not only does in-app contextual help provide informative text on every page, it also enables you to navigate directly to relevant, feature-specific documentation.

Advanced search enables administrators to quickly find and work on applications, connectors, users, identity providers (IdPs), or directories. Previously, name and description were the only supported search criteria. Now Enterprise Center administrators can search for applications, connectors, or directories using multiple contextual and config parameters, such as associated destination servers, deployment status, health, number of associated connectors, associated connector names, associated directories names, associated IdP name, enabled services, access control status, and more.