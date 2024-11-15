Akamai’s Perspective on November’s Patch Tuesday 2024

While we’re waiting for Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for Patch Tuesday. This month, there are 89 total CVEs across 39 different components. Of those CVEs, four are critical and two were seen in the wild.

In this blog post, we’ll assess how critical the vulnerabilities are, and how commonplace the affected applications and services are, to provide you with a realistic perspective on the bugs that were fixed. Be on the lookout for these insights in the days after every Patch Tuesday.

This is an ongoing report and we’ll add more information to it as our research progresses — stay tuned!

This month, we’re focusing on the following areas in which bugs were patched: