Browser Extensions Gone Rogue: The Full Scope of the GhostPoster Campaign

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

Last month, researchers at Koi Security published a detailed analysis of a malicious Firefox extension they dubbed GhostPoster – a browser-based malware leveraging an uncommon and stealthy payload delivery method: steganography within a PNG icon file. This innovative approach allowed the malware to evade traditional extension security reviews and static analysis tools.

Following their publication, our investigation identified 17 additional extensions associated with the same infrastructure and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Collectively, these extensions were downloaded over 840,000 times, with some remaining active in the wild for up to five years.