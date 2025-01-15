Browser Extensions Gone Rogue: The Full Scope of the GhostPoster Campaign

Natalie Zagarov
Natalie Zargarov is a Security Researcher with more than 10 years of experience in cybersecurity as a malware reverser and cyber intelligence researcher.
Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.
Last month, researchers at Koi Security published a detailed analysis of a malicious Firefox extension they dubbed GhostPoster – a browser-based malware leveraging an uncommon and stealthy payload delivery method: steganography within a PNG icon file. This innovative approach allowed the malware to evade traditional extension security reviews and static analysis tools.
Following their publication, our investigation identified 17 additional extensions associated with the same infrastructure and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Collectively, these extensions were downloaded over 840,000 times, with some remaining active in the wild for up to five years.
The GhostPoster malware employs a multi-stage infection chain designed for stealth and persistence:
Post-activation, the malware is capable of:
These features indicate the campaign is not only financially motivated but also technically mature, emphasizing operational stealth and longevity.
The infrastructure uncovered by Koi Security was linked to 17 Firefox extensions, all sharing similar obfuscation patterns, C2 behavior, and delayed execution strategies. Our automated Extension malware lab feature confirmed the same threat actor infrastructure was also used to distribute extensions on the Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store. Our analysis shows the campaign originated on the Microsoft Edge browser, with later expansion to Firefox and Chrome.
Key findings:
Beyond the previously identified extensions, we observed a more sophisticated and evasive variant associated with the same campaign, which alone accounted for 3,822 installs.
In this iteration, the malicious logic is embedded within the background script and leverages an image file bundled inside the extension as a covert payload container. At runtime, the background script fetches the image and scans its raw byte sequence for the delimiter [62,62,62,62] – corresponding to the ASCII string ‘>>>>’. All data following this marker is decoded as text and stored persistently in chrome.storage.local under the key instlogo.
The stored data is later retrieved, Base64-decoded, and dynamically executed as an additional JavaScript payload.
This secondary script introduces further evasion by sleeping for approximately five days before initiating network activity. Upon activation, it fetches content from a remote server, extracts server-supplied data stored as Base64-encoded keys, and executes the decoded content, enabling ongoing payload updates and extended control.
This staged execution flow demonstrates a clear evolution toward longer dormancy, modularity, and resilience against both static and behavioral detection mechanisms.
While Mozilla and Microsoft have removed the known malicious extensions from their respective stores, extensions already installed on user systems remain active unless explicitly removed by the user. This persistence underscores the limitations of store takedowns as a containment strategy, particularly for malware employing delayed activation and modular payload delivery.
|ID
|Name
|Installs
|maiackahflfnegibhinjhpbgeoldeklb
|Page Screenshot Clipper
|86
|kjkhljbbodkfgbfnhjfdchkjacdhmeaf
Full Page Screenshot
|2,000
|ielbkcjohpgmjhoiadncabphkglejgih
Convert Everything
|17,171
|obocpangfamkffjllmcfnieeoacoheda
Translate Selected Text with Google
|159,645
|dhnibdhcanplpdkcljgmfhbipehkgdkk
Youtube Download
|11,458
|gmciomcaholgmklbfangdjkneihfkddd
|RSS Feed
|2,781
|fbobegkkdmmcnmoplkgdmfhdlkjfelnb
|Ads Block Ultimate
|48,078
|onlofoccaenllpjmalbnilfacjmcfhfk
|AdBlocker
|10,155
|bmmchpeggdipgcobjbkcjiifgjdaodng
|Color Enhancer
|712
|knoibjinlbaolannjalfdjiloaadnknj
|Floating Player – PiP Mode
|40,824
|jihipmfmicjjpbpmoceapfjmigmemfam
|One Key Translate
|10,785
|ajbkmeegjnmaggkhmibgckapjkohajim
|Cool Cursor
|2,254
|fcoongackakfdmiincikmjgkedcgjkdp
Google Translate in Right Click
|522,398
|fmchencccolmmgjmaahfhpglemdcjfll
Translate Selected Text with Right Click
|283
|amazon-price-history
Amazon Price History
|1,197
save-image-to-pinterest
Save Image to Pinterest on Right Click
|6,517
instagram-downloading
|Instagram Downloader
|3,807
|Tactic
|Technique
|Defense Evasion
|LX7.011 (T1036) – Masquerading
|Defense Evasion
|LX7.003 (T1140) – Code Obfuscation/Deobfuscation
|Defense Evasion
|LX7.004 (T1678) – Delay Execution
|Defense Evasion
|LX7.005 – Evade server-side checks
|Discovery
|LX9.005 (T1217) – Browser Information Discovery
Security professionals, enterprise defenders, and browser developers should take the following actions: