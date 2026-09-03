Analyzing a Go-Based IoT Self-Propagating DDoS Botnet

What is this botnet capable of?

The sample we analyzed is a self-propagating IoT DDoS botnet written in Go. Its capabilities fall into three main areas: propagation, remote control, and DDoS attacks.

The malware’s C2 client maintains a connection to a hard-coded controller and waits for attack commands. Separately, its worm/scanner module continuously searches the public internet for vulnerable IoT and router devices. The scanner begins operating when the malware launches and does not require a command from the C2 server.

The sample also contains approximately 30 DDoS methods. These include basic volumetric floods, packet rate attacks, game server attacks, HTTPS- and TLS-based attacks, and techniques designed to bypass or evade mitigation.

This combination allows the malware to recruit additional devices while providing operators with a flexible pool of attack capacity (Figure 1).