LayerX Finds that Perplexity’s Comet Browser is Up To 85% More Vulnerable to Phishing and Web Attacks Than Chrome

Analyzing performance across all browsers showed that Edge had the best overall built-in phishing protection, with a 54% accuracy rate. Edge was the only browser that seems not to be using Google’s phishing protections. While they were both overall similar in their assessment of about 80% of websites, we found that for about 14% of sites, Edge had an advantage, while Chrome was more accurate in identifying phishing incidents for about 6% of websites.

While Edge blocked only slightly more than half of unsafe websites tested, it provided the best out-of-the-box performance of all browsers tested, and surpassed Chrome. This means that Edge (and Edge Copilot Mode) users are the best-protected among users of commercial and AI browsers (without augmenting it with external phishing protections, of course).

Chrome – the industry benchmark – blocked fewer than half of malicious sites tested, at 47%. While Chrome’s built-in mechanisms demonstrated effectiveness in nearly half the case, this test demonstrates how the built-in mechanisms of the world’s most popular browser miss more than half of phishing instances, leaving users exposed.

Moreover, since Chrome’s safe browsing protections are based on lists of known bad URLs, by definition, they leave users vulnerable to new “zero-day” phishing attacks that have not yet been flagged and have not made it into lists of threat intelligence feeds of risky websites. In addition, since even small changes in the URL can render this identification meaningless, attackers are increasingly deploying phishing kits with rapidly rotating URLs with short “live” times, so that by the time the URL has been flagged, they have already moved to a new URL. That means that phishing protections requires a more dynamic approach that relies on scanning of page contents and context, and not just URL reputation.

Dia, which correctly identified 46% of phishing websites, was virtually tied with Chrome, indicating that they fully implement Google’s safe browsing APIs. Practically every single page that was blocked by Chrome was blocked by Dia, and vice versa. Conversely, pages that were not blocked on Chrome were also allowed through on Dia. Overall, the two browsers were in concurrence in 97% of cases. In both instances, blocking actions were primarily based on the URL being marked as an unsafe URL, via the “red block” pages.

What small variations (about 3% of cases) that we did identify in phishing protection of Dia compared to Chrome we attribute to minor time gaps between our tests and the bad URLs being updated in Google’s lists. Overall, our research indicates that Dia users have a level of security on par with that of Google Chrome.

Sadly, we couldn’t say the same about other AI browsers.