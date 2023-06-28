The L in Linux Stands for Lateral Movement

[Note: This section is about the method we used to find interesting lateral movement targets. If you’re not interested in methodology and would rather jump straight into the action, feel free to skip to protocols that allow immediate code execution.]

Since we’re looking for lateral movement protocols and services, we can consider both the OS aspect and the network aspect when looking for potential candidates; namely, we can look for the most common processes in Linux machines, or at the most common listening ports. We shouldn’t neglect one in favor of the other since there can be different implementations of the same protocol (different process name, same port) or a single process with multiple or changing ports (like ephemeral ports in RPC).

When we looked at the top ports used in communication with Linux machines, we saw that SSH (port 22) dominated the list, but there were other promising candidates for investigation as well: FTP (port 21), SNMP (port 161), and Sun RPC (port 111).

There are also a few ports that were handled by sshd (the SSH daemon process) even though they have nothing to do with SSH. We assume that those are used in SSH tunnels and are, therefore, outside our scope of investigation.

Take, for example, ports 135 and 5985, used in Windows for RPC and WinRM, respectively. We don’t expect those ports on Linux machines, especially when sshd is listening on them. It is more likely that an SSH tunnel was opened on a Linux machine that is externally available to allow access to internal machines. Since SSH tunnels only redirect traffic to another recipient, they don’t matter much when considering lateral movement into the host of the tunnel.

Among our findings, two interesting processes popped out for consideration — xinetd and rpcbind. They’re not viable as lateral movement targets, as they don’t offer many capabilities; they’re mostly used for lookup operations to map communication and ports to other processes. Instead, we can use them to find other interesting services.

xinetd (and its predecessor, inetd) is used to control and manage daemons. Looking at the default list of daemons it manages, we can find rexec, as well as rlogin and rsh, all part of the Berkeley r-commands suite. We can also find various FTP daemons, VNC and Telnet.

rpcbind is the RPC portmapper process for Sun RPC. RPC servers register with the portmapper, and clients can query the portmapper to find the server’s ephemeral port. Unlike MS-RPC, Sun RPC uses program numbers to identify specific RPC servers, and those are registered with the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA). Looking at the registered programs, we can see some interesting names, such as rexec and NFS.