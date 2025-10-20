AI Pulse: AI Bot Mitigation Is Increasing Everywhere

Welcome back to AI Pulse, our series of blog posts that takes a look at the current state of AI bots. If you missed the first post in this series, you can check it out now.

This post’s topic is a timely one: mitigating AI bots.



Mitigation, at its simplest, means putting controls in place to manage how bots interact with your business. Over Q3 2025, we’ve seen a clear rise in AI bot mitigation as more businesses across industries weigh the pros and cons of blocking these bots outright or allowing AI bots to access their content.

Some bot management vendors have even moved to block AI bots by default in industry segments like publishing. But that decision isn’t without trade-offs.