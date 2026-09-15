Akamai a Strong Performer in 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Report for SEB

This is where Akamai Workforce Protector comes in, by securing user and agentic AI and SaaS interactions, in real time, directly at the point of interaction, inside the browser.

It's a lightweight browser extension that supports all common browsers across Windows, macOS, and Linux, with deployment on iOS and Android as well.

Indeed, reading through some of the customer feedback on the Gartner Peer Insights™ website, the recurring theme in customer feedback is breadth of coverage, and that follows directly from the architecture and capabilities of Akamai Workforce Protector.

Workforce Protector provides coverage across situations in which security teams normally lose the thread: contractors on their own laptops, employees checking a SaaS app from a personal phone, new hires using an unmanaged device two weeks during an acquisition. Managed or unmanaged, any browser, any operating system — the visibility and enforcement travel with the user.

We feel that reviewers tend to describe this kind of protection as filling gaps their existing stack couldn’t. For example, an IT manager for a large healthcare and biotech organization said that “LayerX [now Akamai Workforce Protector] gave us another level of control that our existing DLP, endpoint security, and other Zero Trust tools couldn't. We were having difficulty managing things like browser extensions, use of personal SaaS accounts on work computers, and granular access policies. Implementing LayerX was like Christmas morning for security minded teams. On top of that, their account reps and support are all extremely nice and responsive." (LayerX was renamed Akamai Workforce Protector as of August 5, 2026.)

Another IT manager at a services firm, using the product as an AI usage control solution, explained: “We initially adopted LayerX for extension management, but it quickly proved valuable across several other areas — especially in providing visibility and control over GenAI usage. It has been instrumental in protecting our critical client data from being exposed to the GenAI platforms.”