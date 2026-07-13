Beyond Cloud Uptime: API Security and AI Resilience for 2026

Jay Jenkins is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Akamai Cloud and AI. He is responsible for helping Akamai customers solve their biggest problems by embracing new technologies to take advantage of distributed cloud computing.

A seasoned technology leader with more than 25 years of experience, Jay spearheads Akamai’s technological advancements and strategic initiatives with customers. Jay and his team research and study the current and future impact of emerging technologies to help organizations across the globe.

Jay is a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader in the tech industry, and regularly shares his insights at conferences, workshops, and industry events.

Jay holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and was the Tech Strategist and Evangelist at both ByteDance and Google. He is currently based in Singapore, and has previously worked in the United States, Australia, Vietnam.