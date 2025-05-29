What is Browser Detection and Response

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

Browser Detection and Response (BDR) has appeared as a critical security approach for organizations seeking to protect their digital assets where work actually happens – in the browser. As the primary gateway to SaaS applications, cloud resources, and web-based tools, browsers have become both essential productivity tools and significant security blind spots. This article explores what BDR is, how it works, and why it’s becoming an essential component of modern security strategies.

