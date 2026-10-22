When DNS Trust Breaks: What the Counterfeit Google Certificates Reveal

According to Google’s disclosure on October 6, 2026, attackers who had compromised three country-code TLD (ccTLD) registries obtained at least 12 publicly trusted TLS certificates for Google and YouTube domains under .gh (Ghana), .sl (Sierra Leone), and .as (American Samoa). Google did not disclose how the registries were compromised.

The attackers modified authoritative DNS records for selected domains under the hijacked ccTLDs, which let them satisfy the domain-validation process used during the certificate issuance.

CT logs show the certificates appearing across the affected TLDs over several days: .gh on September 22, .sl on September 25, and .as on September 27. Let's Encrypt issued 11 certificates and ZeroSSL issued one. All 12 had been revoked by October 1.

Google blocked them in Chrome using CRLSets and worked with the issuing Certification Authorities (CAs) on revocation, but other browsers and clients depend on that CA revocation to stay protected. CT logs also showed unauthorized certificates for domains belonging to other global brands and online services, and Google notified the affected organizations.

Google said its own infrastructure was not compromised, and there was no indication that the certificate authorities themselves had been breached. The attackers targeted something upstream of both: DNS. Once they controlled the authoritative DNS path for the affected domains, they could temporarily demonstrate control of those names. The certificate ecosystem then behaved largely as designed.