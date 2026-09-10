Web Security Analytics gives you deep visibility into application security events, attack activity, traffic patterns, and mitigation outcomes. AI Assistant builds on that foundation by making investigation more conversational, contextual, and action-oriented.

Instead of having to manually navigate to every view, filter, and dataset, analysts can use natural language prompts to help explore what is happening in Web Security Analytics.

AI Assistant can help you:

Navigate views and filters using natural language prompts

Build or adjust Web Security Analytics views faster

Access context-aware, relevant product documentation

Understand activity trends in your current view

Identify notable anomalies and related Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs)

Receive Akamai-recommended next steps for actionable items

The goal is not to replace human analyst judgment; it’s to reduce the manual work required to achieve the right context, focus on what matters, and move toward the right action.