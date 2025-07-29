Keylogger Browser Extensions: Security Risks and How to Protect Your Enterprise

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

Keylogger extensions don’t always wear a black hat. From grammar tools to parental controls, many serve legitimate purposes. However, they all have one thing in common: the ability to capture everything an employee types. When compromised or misused, these extensions can silently expose credentials, confidential data, and behavioral patterns, which makes them a serious blind spot in enterprise security strategies. In this article, we’ll review the top risks and how to overcome them.





