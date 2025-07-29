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Keylogger Browser Extensions: Security Risks and How to Protect Your Enterprise

July 29, 2025 by Or Eshed

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Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

Keylogger extensions don’t always wear a black hat. From grammar tools to parental controls, many serve legitimate purposes. However, they all have one thing in common: the ability to capture everything an employee types. When compromised or misused, these extensions can silently expose credentials, confidential data, and behavioral patterns, which makes them a serious blind spot in enterprise security strategies. In this article, we’ll review the top risks and how to overcome them.


What are Keylogger Browser Extensions?

Keylogger browser extensions are browser add-ons that record and capture everything typed into the browser. This includes search queries, login credentials, personal messages, or even payment details.

Key logging extensions are used for a variety of legitimate use cases, like for spell-checking, dictionary/thesaurus extensions, grammar fixes (e.g., Grammarly), parental control and employee productivity and security monitoring.

However, they can also be used for malicious use.

4 Key Security Risks of Keylogger Extensions

 

If your employees are using keylogger extensions, the organization might be exposed to the following risks:

 

1. Bypassing UEBA Tools

One of the most alarming risks of keylogger browser extensions is their ability to capture and simulate an employee’s legitimate keystrokes. User behavior analytics (UEBA) security tools rely heavily on detecting anomalies in how users interact with systems. They can detect outliers in typing patterns, mouse movements, or login habits. But if a malicious extension captures employee strokes, the attacker can disguise as an employee and make themselves look like a normally-behaving employee.

In other words, even if an attacker is controlling or replaying a user’s session, the underlying “signals” remain consistent with historical behavior. This makes it extremely difficult for automated security systems to detect unauthorized activity in real-time.

2. Employee Monitoring

Keylogger extensions monitor employees as they interact with sensitive systems. If compromised, attackers can monitor login attempts, MFA token entries, email drafts, and internal messaging apps. This allows them to gather critical context that can later be weaponized.

For example, this information can be used for creating contextual phishing emails that replicate writing styles, internal lingo, and organizational structures, This dramatically increases the chances of successful credential theft, malware delivery, or even social engineering attacks against IT and security personnel themselves.

3. Credential Theft

At its core, a keylogger’s most basic function is recording usernames, passwords, and authentication data. Employees typically type in credentials dozens of times a day: logging into VPNs, CRM systems, finance portals, cloud platforms, and proprietary applications. 

A malicious browser extension capturing this information can provide attackers with direct access to high-value systems without having to brute-force passwords or exploit vulnerabilities. They simply collect the “keys to the kingdom” as they are typed.

4. Sensitive Data Compromise

 

Keylogger extensions capture everything an employee types, not just passwords. This includes confidential business discussions, draft contracts, strategic plans, proprietary code, customer PII, financial reports, and any other sensitive information communicated through browser-based apps. This data can be exfiltrated and sold.

 

The Enterprise Impact of Keylogger Extension Vulnerabilities

When keylogger browser extensions are exploited, enterprises might have to deal with:

  • Network Infiltration – Keylogger extensions can slip past security tools, resulting in dangerous blind spots where adversaries can move laterally across systems, escalate privileges, and exfiltrate sensitive data without raising suspicion.
  • Account Takeovers – Once keystrokes are captured, attackers can harvest credentials for internal systems. This allows them to impersonate users, move laterally through the network, and extract high-value data. Because the activities look legitimate, they often evade detection for extended periods.
  • Phishing and Social Engineering – Captured keystrokes reveal communication patterns, frequently contacted individuals, favored tools, and even internal project details. Attackers can weaponize this intelligence to craft hyper-targeted phishing and social engineering attacks, allowing them to extract valuable information that supports their attack.
  • Regulatory Penalties – If a keylogger breach leads to exposure of personal data (e.g., customer information, financial records, healthcare data), organizations could face heavy regulatory penalties under frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, or others. Data breach reporting requirements could also force public disclosure, adding even more legal and financial pressure.
  • Irreversible Reputational Damage – Breaches linked to hidden keylogger activity can cause lasting brand damage. Customers, partners, and investors may lose trust, questioning the organization’s ability to protect even the most basic digital interactions.

The 5 Most Popular KeyLogger Extensions

Some of the most popular extensions available on the Chrome store are:

  1. Grammarly
  2. AI Writer and Grammar Checker
  3. JP English Dictionary
  4. Trackabi
  5. Crazy Gadget Parental Controls

How LayerX Secures Against Malicious Keylogger Browser Extensions

LayerX is a comprehensive, agentless browser security platform that protects enterprises from the hidden risks of keylogger-capable extensions.

  • Real-Time Extension Visibility – LayerX continuously maps all browser extensions in use across the organization, identifying those with keystroke access capabilities.
  • Smart Categorization – Extensions with text-input or key event permissions are automatically flagged and categorized.
  • Granular Risk Scoring – LayerX evaluates keylogger-like extensions based on permission sets, behavior patterns, developer trust levels, and threat intelligence to assign actionable risk scores.
  • Enforced Security Policies – Security admins can configure policies to block or restrict high-risk keylogging behavior, ensuring only vetted and necessary extensions operate within the enterprise environment.
  • Behavioral Anomaly Detection – LayerX monitors for abnormal activity such as frequent data capture, unauthorized form reads, or hidden communication with external servers.

Secure your workforce and mitigate browser extension risk today.

About the author

Or Eshed

Or Eshed

Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.

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