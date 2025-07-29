Keylogger Browser Extensions: Security Risks and How to Protect Your Enterprise

Or Eshed
Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.
Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.
Keylogger extensions don’t always wear a black hat. From grammar tools to parental controls, many serve legitimate purposes. However, they all have one thing in common: the ability to capture everything an employee types. When compromised or misused, these extensions can silently expose credentials, confidential data, and behavioral patterns, which makes them a serious blind spot in enterprise security strategies. In this article, we’ll review the top risks and how to overcome them.
Keylogger browser extensions are browser add-ons that record and capture everything typed into the browser. This includes search queries, login credentials, personal messages, or even payment details.
Key logging extensions are used for a variety of legitimate use cases, like for spell-checking, dictionary/thesaurus extensions, grammar fixes (e.g., Grammarly), parental control and employee productivity and security monitoring.
However, they can also be used for malicious use.
If your employees are using keylogger extensions, the organization might be exposed to the following risks:
One of the most alarming risks of keylogger browser extensions is their ability to capture and simulate an employee’s legitimate keystrokes. User behavior analytics (UEBA) security tools rely heavily on detecting anomalies in how users interact with systems. They can detect outliers in typing patterns, mouse movements, or login habits. But if a malicious extension captures employee strokes, the attacker can disguise as an employee and make themselves look like a normally-behaving employee.
In other words, even if an attacker is controlling or replaying a user’s session, the underlying “signals” remain consistent with historical behavior. This makes it extremely difficult for automated security systems to detect unauthorized activity in real-time.
Keylogger extensions monitor employees as they interact with sensitive systems. If compromised, attackers can monitor login attempts, MFA token entries, email drafts, and internal messaging apps. This allows them to gather critical context that can later be weaponized.
For example, this information can be used for creating contextual phishing emails that replicate writing styles, internal lingo, and organizational structures, This dramatically increases the chances of successful credential theft, malware delivery, or even social engineering attacks against IT and security personnel themselves.
At its core, a keylogger’s most basic function is recording usernames, passwords, and authentication data. Employees typically type in credentials dozens of times a day: logging into VPNs, CRM systems, finance portals, cloud platforms, and proprietary applications.
A malicious browser extension capturing this information can provide attackers with direct access to high-value systems without having to brute-force passwords or exploit vulnerabilities. They simply collect the “keys to the kingdom” as they are typed.
Keylogger extensions capture everything an employee types, not just passwords. This includes confidential business discussions, draft contracts, strategic plans, proprietary code, customer PII, financial reports, and any other sensitive information communicated through browser-based apps. This data can be exfiltrated and sold.
When keylogger browser extensions are exploited, enterprises might have to deal with:
Some of the most popular extensions available on the Chrome store are:
LayerX is a comprehensive, agentless browser security platform that protects enterprises from the hidden risks of keylogger-capable extensions.
Secure your workforce and mitigate browser extension risk today.