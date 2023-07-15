Malicious Chrome Extensions You Should Remove from Your Browser

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

Chrome extensions are small software programs that can be added to the Google Chrome web browser to enhance its functionality and customize their browsing experience. They are typically developed by third-party developers and can be found in the Chrome Web Store. But while Chrome extensions offer numerous benefits, they can also pose potential vulnerabilities to users.

One of the main concerns with Chrome extensions is their security. Extensions have access to a user’s browsing activity and data. Therefore, malicious actors can develop malicious browser extensions and encourage users to add them, and then exploit the extensions to gather sensitive information or perform unauthorized actions. These malicious browser extensions can be used for phishing, injecting malicious code, and more, which compromise browser security.

In this blog post, we dive further into the topic of malicious use of browser extensions. We also provide a list of malicious browser extensions to look out for and explain how to protect against them.