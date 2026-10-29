Attackers Aren’t Hacking Your Customers. They’re Impersonating You.

It’s not new to say fraud and abuse are threatening online businesses — those types of attacks are often accepted as the price of doing business in many industries. But the tactics are continuing to change and agentic AI is making deception more adaptive and persistent, which is giving attackers new ways to exploit customer trust in familiar brands.

The abuse can take many forms: misused logos and brand impersonation; look-alike domains and spoofed portals; and scams that move across email, paid advertisements, social media, and other channels.

Attackers continue to find innovative ways to target brands and customers. The evolution of these increasingly sophisticated attacker tactics that we’ve observed in the fraud and abuse ecosystem is unprecedented.