Using Microsegmentation to Contain Autonomous AI Agents

One thing that struck me about the guidelines is the “impossible versus tedious” test for security architecture. Because AI attackers possess unlimited patience and virtually zero cost per attempt, security that relies on tedious barriers — such as rate limits or traffic throttling — will eventually fail against an automated attacker.

We need harder barriers. And we need network paths that disappear completely, rather than those that are merely annoying to cross.

This is exactly why microsegmentation is critical right now: It serves as a definitive security barrier to block unnecessary east-west traffic, especially when securing assets distributed across hybrid cloud environments. If an AI agent doesn't have an absolute business need to talk to a specific database, then that path simply shouldn’t exist for it.

The guide also focuses heavily on the blast radius of these systems. Because AI agents can talk to and delegate tasks to one another, a hacker only needs to compromise one low-privilege worker agent to pivot into your most sensitive environments.