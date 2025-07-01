Password Manager Extensions: Security Risks and How to Protect Your Enterprise

Or Eshed
Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.
Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.
Password manager extensions boost convenience. But in the hands of employees, they can open the door to massive enterprise risk. In this article, we cover the key security risks of password manager extensions, the enterprise impact, and what enterprises can do. We also list the most popular extensions in this category, which you can allow your employees to use.
Password manager extensions are browser add-ons that store the user’s passwords for websites and SaaS applications, and auto-fill them when the user revisits. This removes the friction of the user having to remember and retype passwords every time they visit a new website. To further relieve friction, password manager extensions can also suggest strong passwords of their own, and sync password access across devices.
While password manager extensions bring significant productivity benefits, they also raise security risks. Password extensions managers can easily become a single point of failure; anyone with access to your employees’ passwords can theoretically impersonate them and access corporate systems. So if your employees are using password manager extensions, ask yourself the following questions:
When your employees use a password manager extension for work-related activities, your corporate passwords typically live either:
Both types of storage entail security risks.
Since password manager extensions store passwords, the developers and owners of the extension potentially have access to these passwords as well. Reputable publishers will detail the encryption standards they use and whether they operate with a “zero-knowledge” policy (meaning they never see your master password).
Less credible or brand-new extension developers may not have the same rigor, i,e they will not share their security model and their privacy policies might seem shady. That being said, there’s also the scenario of a reputable publisher being breached or bought out by a malicious actor. This means they might seem legitimate, but actually behave maliciously.
Security breaches are not a matter of “if”, but rather “when”, and password manager extensions are no exception. Therefore, password manager extensions should have protective measures in place, including:
Password managers are meant to reduce friction when accessing websites and SaaS apps. But that doesn’t mean they need to have access to all browser-related passwords.
IT can control the corporate passwords that extensions have access for based on the following criteria:
A password manager might offer to import data from competing services or integrate with browser-based password storage. If not handled carefully, this feature might unintentionally allow the extension (or an attacker exploiting it) to impersonate the user, copy password or entire password vaults, or even manipulate them. To safeguard against this, reputable tools usually limit how and when imports occur and require the users to actively confirm any such action.
What’s the impact of a compromised password manager extension? Businesses can expect to deal with:
When an employee’s password vault is compromised, every credential stored there can be exposed. This means attackers can potentially access all browser-based applications, potentially as a first step into the organizational network. In case those passwords are used as admin, root, or privileged credentials, attackers can even reach mission-critical applications. In the network, they can steal data, potentially disrupt critical operations, and more.
A compromised vault goes beyond a single attack. If the compromised employee practices poor password hygiene and reuses passwords, passwords can be used for “successful” credential stuffing, allowing attackers easy entry to other systems. Even if passwords are slightly varied, attackers can apply brute-force techniques or use AI-driven tools to predict variations. Additionally, if these credentials are sold across the dark web, they become widely available to cybercriminals, and can be used for future attacks, to your organization or others.
Enterprises today operate under a complex web of regulatory requirements such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SOX, and more, depending on their industry and location. These frameworks mandate strict controls around the storage, transmission, and protection of sensitive data, including access credentials. This is because when a password manager extension is compromised the breach can lead to access to databases containing regulated personal information, which is a compliance breach.
Fines can range from thousands to tens of millions of dollars, depending on the jurisdiction and data exposed. Beyond financial penalties, breaches often trigger regulatory investigations, mandatory audits, and increased scrutiny on the organization’s security posture. In some industries, such as healthcare or finance, non-compliance can also lead to loss of licenses or the inability to operate in certain regions.
A company that suffers a breach due to a compromised password manager extension not only faces technical and regulatory fallout but also a significant reputational hit. A password breach signals a failure in fundamental cybersecurity hygiene. Customers expect organizations to protect the most basic layer of access: their credentials.
When that trust is broken, it can take years to rebuild. This can result in loss of customer confidence, canceled contracts, or churn. Plus, investors may pull back, M&A deals might be delayed or abandoned, and internal morale can drop. In some cases, executive leadership changes are made to restore stakeholder confidence.
LayerX enhances browser security by providing comprehensive visibility and control over browser extensions within an organization. It identifies all installed extensions across users, browsers, and devices, enabling a thorough assessment of the organization’s exposure to potential threats. Each extension undergoes an automatic risk evaluation, considering factors like permission scope and external reputation metrics such as author credibility and user ratings.
To mitigate risks, LayerX allows the implementation of adaptive, risk-based security policies. These granular, configurable policies can be tailored to the organization’s specific needs, facilitating the blocking or disabling of extensions deemed risky without disrupting legitimate ones
By operating directly within the browser, LayerX effectively detects and manages malicious extensions, ensuring that users can benefit from productivity-enhancing tools without compromising data security.