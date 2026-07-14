Boardroom Conversations Shift to Surviving a Breach

Security strategies in 2026 must pivot from absolute perimeter prevention to guaranteed breach survivability as network borders dissolve.

Agentic AI has created new and larger vulnerabilities, allowing attackers who slip past external firewalls to move laterally without internal barriers.

AI-powered microsegmentation automates dependency mapping and behavior discovery to isolate ransomware threats at machine speed.

Isolating highly sensitive AI training clusters from public-facing inference environments protects core corporate datasets from corruption.

Integrating agentless Zero Trust controls directly into next-generation hardware infrastructure simplifies the entire security stack.

While many security leaders are accustomed to difficult conversations with the board, those talks have taken a different turn lately. No longer do security leaders have to answer, “What are you doing to prevent a data breach?” but rather, “What are you going to do when one happens?”

The rapid explosion of agentic AI and the threat of new frontier large language models (LLMs) has made the traditional network perimeter vulnerable in ways today’s security teams are just beginning to understand. Board members now want to understand risk acceptance, mitigation strategies, and damage control. Not all CISOs are prepared.

According to the 2026 CISO–Board Engagement Report, a joint study by IANS Research, Artico Search, and The CAP Group, more than half the board directors feel their CISOs are not adequately preparing them to understand how fast-moving threats, especially AI-driven ones, could shift the organization’s risk trajectory. Boards that aren’t hearing about these dynamics from their CISOs are making oversight decisions with incomplete information.

For other organizations, board-level communications are still informal and not necessarily aligned with strategy. In European financial services organizations, cybersecurity for clients (59%) and internal cybersecurity (57%) are the primary drivers of risk management investment, according to IDC. But only 43% of CISOs in large U.K. enterprises report having monthly board engagement, while 48% engage only on an ad-hoc basis.

In a recent episode of the ISMG podcast, Mani Sundaram, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Akamai Security Technology Group, explained the reasons behind this disconnect to Tom Field, Senior Vice President of Editorial at ISMG. This blog post recaps Mani's key insights and outlines his strategic advice for alignment.