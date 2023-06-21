Akamai SIRT Security Advisory: CVE-2023-26801 Exploited to Spread Mirai Botnet Malware

The Mirai botnet is a household name among security professionals, most notably for the 2016 attack on DynDNS. Since that time, there have been numerous variants and botnets influenced by the Mirai botnet, and it is still making an impact. The latest example was observed by the Akamai SIRT on June 13, 2023: an active exploitation of CVE-2023-26801, a critical command injection vulnerability discovered in March 2023. With a CVSS of 9.8, this vulnerability has significant potential for damage, both to the infected device, as well as the network on which it resides.

The vulnerability allows an attacker to send a crafted request to the affected wireless routers, allowing the attacker to execute commands on the infected device. One of these commands injects and executes Mirai, leading to a smattering of security concerns.

In this blog post, we will describe the vulnerability, discuss its impact, and present the indicators of compromise (IOCs) that we have observed. This is an active breaking exploitation and this post will be updated as new information is discovered.