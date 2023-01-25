Top 5 Browsers – How Secure Are They for Your Business?

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

New year, new cyber threats. Experts predict that consumer data will be at high risk this year, and attackers are likely to get it through attacks on large corporations and financial institutions, among others.

As you assess your security going into 2023, you’ll want to make sure all the bases are covered, including browser security. Often, security professionals look for browsers that have features like reduced or zero tracking, few security flaws, or frequent updates and patches. Browsers like Chrome, Edge, Opera, Safari, and Firefox are candidates for top secure browsers, but for the best protection, you need more than a good browser. You need an additional layer of security that can work with the browser to protect the end user.