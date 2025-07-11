Or Eshed
Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.
Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.
VPN Extensions: Security Risks and How to Protect Your Enterprise
VPN browser extensions promise fast connectivity with a single click. But under the surface, they may be exposing your enterprise to serious security and compliance risks. In this blog, we’ll share the five questions to ask if your employees are using VPN extensions for work purposes.
VPN browser extensions are web browser add-ons that provide VPN-like functionality directly within the browser. They encrypt and route browser traffic (not all device traffic) through a remote server, masking the IP address and enhancing online privacy.
If your employees are using VPN browser extensions, ask yourself the following questions:
One of the biggest risks with VPN browser extensions is the lack of transparency about where user data is being processed. Unlike reputable full-device VPN services that operate their own secure and audited servers, many browser-based VPNs use third-party or rented infrastructure.
In addition, it’s important to understand which network routes the traffic is taking and which network components are involved (like CDNs), since these can also be breached.
Some VPN browser extensions might duplicate user data without clear disclosure, resulting in exfiltration of sensitive corporate data. Types of duplicated data include:
VPN extensions route sensitive corporate data around the globe. While the VPN is intended to protect the data from external actors, security is in the hands of an unknown third-party. This means the extension’s owners might be able to see all corporate traffic going through the VPN. As mentioned, they might also be selling it to advertisers or malicious parties, or sharing it with government agencies.
In addition, like many browser extensions, VPN browser extensions typically require broad permissions, such as “Access your data on all websites” or “Read and change all your data on the websites you visit.” This means the extension operators, and any third-party affiliations they have, might have unauthorized access to corporate data residing in the browser.
Some compliance regulations require organizations to govern where data is stored, processed, and transmitted, or require data to remain in certain geos. Lack of control over data transmissions, as described above, can lead to non-compliance.
In addition, many companies prohibit unauthorized VPNs due to DLP concerns, as VPNs can bypass internal monitoring and security tools.
VPN browser extensions introduce additional attack surfaces that can be exploited:
A VPN extension might seem like a productivity booster. But without the right security controls in place, the enterprise might find itself dealing with:
LayerX strengthens browser security by giving organizations full visibility and control over browser extensions. It scans every user, browser, and device to uncover all installed extensions, helping security teams understand exactly where potential risks lie. Each extension is automatically assessed based on factors like permission levels and reputation indicators—think author trustworthiness and user reviews.
To keep threats in check, LayerX supports adaptive, risk-based policies that can be customized to fit your environment. These fine-tuned controls let you block or disable only the risky extensions, without interfering with safe, productivity-boosting ones.
Because it operates right inside the browser, LayerX can detect and neutralize malicious extensions in real time—striking the balance between productivity and strong security.