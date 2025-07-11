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VPN Extensions: Security Risks and How to Protect Your Enterprise

July 11, 2025 by Or Eshed

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Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

VPN Extensions: Security Risks and How to Protect Your Enterprise

VPN browser extensions promise fast connectivity with a single click. But under the surface, they may be exposing your enterprise to serious security and compliance risks. In this blog, we’ll share the five questions to ask if your employees are using VPN extensions for work purposes.

What are VPN Browser Extensions

VPN browser extensions are web browser add-ons that provide VPN-like functionality directly within the browser. They encrypt and route browser traffic (not all device traffic) through a remote server, masking the IP address and enhancing online privacy.

Key Security Risks of VPN Extensions

If your employees are using VPN browser extensions, ask yourself the following questions:

1. Where Is the Data Going?

One of the biggest risks with VPN browser extensions is the lack of transparency about where user data is being processed. Unlike reputable full-device VPN services that operate their own secure and audited servers, many browser-based VPNs use third-party or rented infrastructure.

  • These servers may lack proper security controls and can be breached, putting the data at risk.
  • If the VPN provider’s servers are in a country with weak privacy laws or with intelligence-sharing agreements, user data may be at risk of surveillance.

In addition, it’s important to understand which network routes the traffic is taking and which network components are involved (like CDNs), since these can also be breached.

2. Is the Data Being Duplicated?

Some VPN browser extensions might duplicate user data without clear disclosure, resulting in exfiltration of sensitive corporate data. Types of duplicated data include:

  • Traffic Duplication – Some free or low-cost VPN services monitor and duplicate browsing activity, storing it for analytics, advertisement targeting, resale, or purposely malicious activities.
  • Connection and Login Duplication – Some VPNs log user requests or connection details, which can be used to reconstruct activity patterns or to maliciously access networks, even after the session ends.
  • Cloud Proxy Caching – Some VPNs use third-party proxies or CDNs that cache data temporarily, resulting in exposure to unauthorized access.

3. Who Has Access to My Data?

VPN extensions route sensitive corporate data around the globe. While the VPN is intended to protect the data from external actors, security is in the hands of an unknown third-party. This means the extension’s owners might be able to see all corporate traffic going through the VPN. As mentioned, they might also be selling it to advertisers or malicious parties, or sharing it with government agencies.

In addition, like many browser extensions, VPN browser extensions typically require broad permissions, such as “Access your data on all websites” or “Read and change all your data on the websites you visit.” This means the extension operators, and any third-party affiliations they have, might have unauthorized access to corporate data residing in the browser.

4. Am I Violating Corporate or Legal Requirements?

Some compliance regulations require organizations to govern where data is stored, processed, and transmitted, or require data to remain in certain geos. Lack of control over data transmissions, as described above, can lead to non-compliance.

In addition, many companies prohibit unauthorized VPNs due to DLP concerns, as VPNs can bypass internal monitoring and security tools.

5. Am I Exposed to Vulnerabilities?

VPN browser extensions introduce additional attack surfaces that can be exploited:

  • Risky Extensions – Browser extensions often lack robust security features, making them susceptible to data leaks, insecure storage of credentials, and weak encryption.
  • Third-Party Code Risks – Many VPN extensions integrate third-party libraries, which may introduce vulnerabilities or allow attackers to inject malicious code through supply chain attacks.
  • Third-Party Servers – Traffic routed through untrusted servers and network components is subject to surveillance and breaches.
  • Permissions Overreach – VPN browser extensions often request extensive permissions, such as access to all browsing data, cookies, and network requests, creating potential attack vectors if compromised.
  • Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) Risks – A vulnerable VPN extension can allow attackers to intercept and manipulate encrypted traffic, exposing enterprise credentials and confidential communications.
  • Malicious VPN Extensions – Malicious actors create fake VPN extensions that mimic legitimate ones but instead steal user data.

The Enterprise Impact of VPN Browser Extension Vulnerabilities

A VPN extension might seem like a productivity booster. But without the right security controls in place, the enterprise might find itself dealing with:

  1. Data Leaks and Exposure of Internal Systems – Misconfigured or compromised VPN browser extensions can unintentionally expose sensitive internal data and infrastructure to unauthorized parties.
  2. Credential Theft via Malicious Extensions – Cybercriminals can hijack sessions, steal credentials, bypass MFA, and infiltrate corporate systems like email, cloud storage, and SaaS platforms. 
  3. Code Injection and Malware Distribution – Vulnerable extensions can serve as vectors for injecting malicious scripts, spreading malware, and establishing persistent access via backdoors.
  4. Compliance and Regulatory Risk – Unmonitored extensions may violate data protection laws like GDPR, HIPAA, or SOX, leading to fines, audits, and reputational damage.
  5. Shadow IT and Lack of Visibility – Employees installing unvetted extensions introduce unmanaged risks, creating blind spots for IT and security teams.
  6. Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk – Extensions with third-party code or ownership can become supply chain vulnerabilities, especially if updated or taken over by malicious actors.

VPN Extension Examples

  1. NordVPN
  2. TunnelBear
  3. Touch VPN
  4. Hola VPN
  5. ZenMate Free VPN

How LayerX Secures VPN Extensions

LayerX strengthens browser security by giving organizations full visibility and control over browser extensions. It scans every user, browser, and device to uncover all installed extensions, helping security teams understand exactly where potential risks lie. Each extension is automatically assessed based on factors like permission levels and reputation indicators—think author trustworthiness and user reviews.

To keep threats in check, LayerX supports adaptive, risk-based policies that can be customized to fit your environment. These fine-tuned controls let you block or disable only the risky extensions, without interfering with safe, productivity-boosting ones.

Because it operates right inside the browser, LayerX can detect and neutralize malicious extensions in real time—striking the balance between productivity and strong security.

Learn more about LayerX.

About the author

Or Eshed

Or Eshed

Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.

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