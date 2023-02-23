What is Browser Security?

Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

Browser security is a category that encompasses the technologies, tools, platforms and practices that transform browsers into secure environments. These solutions enable web access to applications and websites while protecting the organization’s systems and data.

With a browser security solution, enterprises can detect and block web-borne threats and risks that attempt to attack the browser itself or exploit it as an attack vector. These include malware, data theft, social engineering, data exfiltration, and other attack techniques. Browsers and browser applications could be attacked from websites, SaaS apps and unsanctioned apps.

Browser security platforms provide comprehensive protection because they support both inbound data security and outbound data security. They cannot be replaced by networking and endpoint security solutions. Browser security platforms focus on live web sessions activity, i.e the actual non-encrypted web page that the browser renders and displays. Network and endpoint solutions, on the other hand, only view the network traffic and process execution aspects of the web session. CASBs are limited to sanctioned apps and their APIs.