Why Customer Experience Is the New Battleground in Zero Trust

Walk into any cybersecurity conference and you'll see vendor after vendor showcasing nearly identical feature sets. Native Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)? Check. Microsegmentation? Check. API integrations? Check. Cloud native architecture? Double check.

Most platforms in the Zero Trust market can technically do what they claim. The dirty secret, however, is that the real differentiator isn't what the technology can do — it's how well it actually works for customers in the real world.

As Forrester noted in their evaluation: "Reference customers laud Akamai's willingness to accommodate and take action based on customer feedback and become a trusted partner in their Zero Trust journey."

That word — partner — changes everything.