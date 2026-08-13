Backups Pricing

Dedicated virtual machines equipped with NVIDIA GPUs to speed up complex compute jobs.
Backups
Instant backups with complete independence to your stack. Choose your instance type to back up.
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 4x2
|$0.00369
|4 GB
|2
|40 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 8x4
|$0.00738
|8 GB
|4
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x8
|$0.01476
|16 GB
|8
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x16
|$0.02952
|32 GB
|16
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x32
|$0.05895
|64 GB
|32
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x48
|$0.08847
|96 GB
|48
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x64
|$0.11799
|128 GB
|64
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x128
|$0.23589
|256 GB
|128
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x256
|$0.47187
|512 GB
|256
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G8 Dedicated 8x2
|$0.00738
|8 GB
|2
|80 GB
|0 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16x4
|$0.01476
|16 GB
|4
|160 GB
|0 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32x8
|$0.02952
|32 GB
|8
|320 GB
|0 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64x16
|$0.05895
|64 GB
|16
|640 GB
|0 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 96x24
|$0.08847
|96 GB
|24
|960 GB
|0 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 128x32
|$0.11799
|128 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|0 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 256x64
|$0.23589
|256 GB
|64
|2560 GB
|0 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 512x128
|$0.47187
|512 GB
|128
|5120 GB
|0 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB
|$5.00
|$0.008
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB
|$10.00
|$0.015
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB
|$20.00
|$0.030
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB
|$40.00
|$0.060
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB
|$80.00
|$0.120
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB
|$120.00
|$0.180
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB
|$160.00
|$0.240
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB
|$200.00
|$0.300
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 512 GB
|$240.00
|$0.360
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|G6 Dedicated 4 GB
|$5.00
|$0.008
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 8 GB
|$10.00
|$0.015
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 16 GB
|$20.00
|$0.030
|16 GB
|8
|320 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 32 GB
|$40.00
|$0.060
|32 GB
|16
|640 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 64 GB
|$80.00
|$0.120
|64 GB
|32
|1280 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 96 GB
|$120.00
|$0.180
|96 GB
|48
|1920 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 128 GB
|$160.00
|$0.240
|128 GB
|50
|2500 GB
|10 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 256 GB
|$200.00
|$0.300
|256 GB
|56
|5000 GB
|11 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 512 GB
|$240.00
|$0.360
|512 GB
|64
|7200 GB
|12 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|Linode 1 GB
|$2.00
|$0.003
|1 GB
|1
|25 GB
|1 TB
|40/1 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 2 GB
|$2.50
|$0.004
|2 GB
|1
|50 GB
|2 TB
|40/2 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 4 GB
|$5.00
|$0.008
|4 GB
|2
|80 GB
|4 TB
|40/4 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 8 GB
|$10.00
|$0.015
|8 GB
|4
|160 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 16 GB
|$20.00
|$0.030
|16 GB
|6
|320 GB
|8 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 32 GB
|$40.00
|$0.060
|32 GB
|8
|640 GB
|16 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 64 GB
|$80.00
|$0.120
|64 GB
|16
|1280 GB
|20 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 96 GB
|$120.00
|$0.180
|96 GB
|20
|1920 GB
|20 TB
|40/10 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 128 GB
|$160.00
|$0.240
|128 GB
|24
|2560 GB
|20 TB
|40/11 Gbps
|Sign up
|Linode 192 GB
|$240.00
|$0.360
|192 GB
|32
|3840 GB
|20 TB
|40/12 Gbps
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.
|Plan
|$/Mo
|$/Hr
|RAM
|CPUs
|Storage
|Transfer
|Network In/Out
|High Memory 24 GB
|$5.00
|$0.0075
|24 GB
|2
|20 GB
|5 TB
|40/5 Gbps
|Sign up
|High Memory 48 GB
|$10.00
|$0.0150
|48 GB
|2
|40 GB
|6 TB
|40/6 Gbps
|Sign up
|High Memory 90 GB
|$20.00
|$0.0300
|90 GB
|4
|90 GB
|7 TB
|40/7 Gbps
|Sign up
|High Memory 150 GB
|$40.00
|$0.0600
|150 GB
|8
|200 GB
|8 TB
|40/8 Gbps
|Sign up
|High Memory 300 GB
|$80.00
|$0.1200
|300 GB
|16
|340 GB
|9 TB
|40/9 Gbps
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB VM and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide to how billing works.
Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a $100 credit for 60 days, then that $100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend $50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend $150 within those 60 days, then the $100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged $50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.
We collect taxes for customers who are subject to them. Refer to our tax information guide to learn more about which countries we collect taxes for, tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.
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