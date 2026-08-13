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Backups Plans and Pricing

Available add-on for compute instances. Pricing starts at $2/month per GB for shared compute instances on Akamai Cloud.

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STORAGE

Backups

Instant backups with complete independence to your stack. Choose your instance type to back up.

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Backups Pricing

Dedicated virtual machines equipped with NVIDIA GPUs to speed up complex compute jobs.

Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
GPU 32 GB$40.00$0.0632 GB8640 GB16 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
GPU 64 GB$80.00$0.1264 GB161280 GB20 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
GPU 96 GB$160.00$0.1896 GB201920 GB20 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
GPU 128 GB$320.00$0.24128 GB242560 GB20 TB40/10 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
G8 Dedicated 4x2$0.003694 GB240 GB0 TB40/4 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 8x4$0.007388 GB480 GB0 TB40/5 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 16x8$0.0147616 GB8160 GB0 TB40/6 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 32x16$0.0295232 GB16320 GB0 TB40/7 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 64x32$0.0589564 GB32640 GB0 TB40/8 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 96x48$0.0884796 GB48960 GB0 TB40/9 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 128x64$0.11799128 GB641280 GB0 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 256x128$0.23589256 GB1282560 GB0 TB40/11 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 512x256$0.47187512 GB2565120 GB0 TB40/12 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors with new 1:4 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
G8 Dedicated 8x2$0.007388 GB280 GB0 TB40/4 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 16x4$0.0147616 GB4160 GB0 TB40/5 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 32x8$0.0295232 GB8320 GB0 TB40/6 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 64x16$0.0589564 GB16640 GB0 TB40/7 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 96x24$0.0884796 GB24960 GB0 TB40/8 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 128x32$0.11799128 GB321280 GB0 TB40/9 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 256x64$0.23589256 GB642560 GB0 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
G8 Dedicated 512x128$0.47187512 GB1285120 GB0 TB40/11 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
G7 Dedicated 4 GB$5.00$0.0084 GB280 GB4 TB40/4 GbpsSign up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB$10.00$0.0158 GB4160 GB5 TB40/5 GbpsSign up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB$20.00$0.03016 GB8320 GB6 TB40/6 GbpsSign up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB$40.00$0.06032 GB16640 GB7 TB40/7 GbpsSign up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB$80.00$0.12064 GB321280 GB8 TB40/8 GbpsSign up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB$120.00$0.18096 GB481920 GB9 TB40/9 GbpsSign up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB$160.00$0.240128 GB502500 GB10 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB$200.00$0.300256 GB565000 GB11 TB40/11 GbpsSign up
G7 Dedicated 512 GB$240.00$0.360512 GB647200 GB12 TB40/12 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
G6 Dedicated 4 GB$5.00$0.0084 GB280 GB4 TB40/4 GbpsSign up
G6 Dedicated 8 GB$10.00$0.0158 GB4160 GB5 TB40/5 GbpsSign up
G6 Dedicated 16 GB$20.00$0.03016 GB8320 GB6 TB40/6 GbpsSign up
G6 Dedicated 32 GB$40.00$0.06032 GB16640 GB7 TB40/7 GbpsSign up
G6 Dedicated 64 GB$80.00$0.12064 GB321280 GB8 TB40/8 GbpsSign up
G6 Dedicated 96 GB$120.00$0.18096 GB481920 GB9 TB40/9 GbpsSign up
G6 Dedicated 128 GB$160.00$0.240128 GB502500 GB10 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
G6 Dedicated 256 GB$200.00$0.300256 GB565000 GB11 TB40/11 GbpsSign up
G6 Dedicated 512 GB$240.00$0.360512 GB647200 GB12 TB40/12 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
Linode 1 GB$2.00$0.0031 GB125 GB1 TB40/1 GbpsSign up
Linode 2 GB$2.50$0.0042 GB150 GB2 TB40/2 GbpsSign up
Linode 4 GB$5.00$0.0084 GB280 GB4 TB40/4 GbpsSign up
Linode 8 GB$10.00$0.0158 GB4160 GB5 TB40/5 GbpsSign up
Linode 16 GB$20.00$0.03016 GB6320 GB8 TB40/6 GbpsSign up
Linode 32 GB$40.00$0.06032 GB8640 GB16 TB40/7 GbpsSign up
Linode 64 GB$80.00$0.12064 GB161280 GB20 TB40/9 GbpsSign up
Linode 96 GB$120.00$0.18096 GB201920 GB20 TB40/10 GbpsSign up
Linode 128 GB$160.00$0.240128 GB242560 GB20 TB40/11 GbpsSign up
Linode 192 GB$240.00$0.360192 GB323840 GB20 TB40/12 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

Virtual machines optimized with dedicated cores for memory-intensive applications.

Plan$/Mo$/HrRAMCPUsStorageTransferNetwork In/Out 
High Memory 24 GB$5.00$0.007524 GB220 GB5 TB40/5 GbpsSign up
High Memory 48 GB$10.00$0.015048 GB240 GB6 TB40/6 GbpsSign up
High Memory 90 GB$20.00$0.030090 GB490 GB7 TB40/7 GbpsSign up
High Memory 150 GB$40.00$0.0600150 GB8200 GB8 TB40/8 GbpsSign up
High Memory 300 GB$80.00$0.1200300 GB16340 GB9 TB40/9 GbpsSign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB VM and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide to how billing works.

Your credit card gets charged after you have exhausted the promotional credit amount or after the promotional credit window expires. For example, if you received a $100 credit for 60 days, then that $100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend $50 during those 60 days, then your card will not be charged. If you spend $150 within those 60 days, then the $100 credit would be fully exhausted, and your credit card will get charged $50. Your credit card gets charged for any active services after the promotional credit window expires.

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

Yes. We maintain your saved data and reserve your ability to use other resources like RAM, transfer, etc., even when your VM is powered off. You will receive a bill for any other active service, such as Longview Pro or an extra IP. If you want to stop receiving a bill for a particular service, you need to remove it from your account entirely.

We collect taxes for customers who are subject to them. Refer to our tax information guide to learn more about which countries we collect taxes for, tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.

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